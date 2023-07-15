SANDY, Utah (KTSM) – Former El Paso Locomotive FC star Diego Luna captured the attention of many in the Major League Soccer (MLS) world after a two-goal performance in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Luna scored recorded his first ever MLS brace in RSL’s match against New York Red Bulls.
Luna’s first goal came in the second minute of the match and gave RSL a 1-0 lead early on.
Luna’s second goal, which gave him the brace, was scored in the 53rd minute of the match. Luna had a cheeky chip over Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Cornel.