SANDY, Utah (KTSM) – Former El Paso Locomotive FC star Diego Luna captured the attention of many in the Major League Soccer (MLS) world after a two-goal performance in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Luna scored recorded his first ever MLS brace in RSL’s match against New York Red Bulls.

Luna’s first goal came in the second minute of the match and gave RSL a 1-0 lead early on.

MOOOON BOY! YOU BETCHAAAA!!!! WHO ELSE??? Diego Luna scores first and opens up the score sheet for @realsaltlake @kslsports | #RSL pic.twitter.com/kYbxbdOWeZ — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) July 16, 2023

Luna’s second goal, which gave him the brace, was scored in the 53rd minute of the match. Luna had a cheeky chip over Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Cornel.

Make that ✌️ for 🌙.



A Diego Luna brace doubles the lead. #RSL pic.twitter.com/8NgOeHh21n — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023 With the brace, Luna became the youngest player in RSL history to record a multi-goal game. Luna was 19 years, 311 days old when he achieved this feat, per MLS.