Luna scores first pro goal, lifts Locomotive FC to 1-0 win at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC pushed its unbeaten streak to four and claimed all three points with a 1-0 road win over Austin Bold FC on Thursday night at Bold Stadium. El Paso is one of just four unbeaten teams remaining in the USL Championship.

Making his first professional start at just 17-years-old, midfielder Diego Luna recorded his first professional goal, connecting a headed effort to the far post after defender Macca King lobbed the cross into the box. The goal would prove to be the game-winner.

GOAL! Diego Luna, making his first professional start at 17-years-old, finds the back to the net in the 56th minute to put @EPLocomotiveFC on the board. I can hear @8thNotchEP from the #KTSM9Sports office. pic.twitter.com/JLUrViAhsR — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 4, 2021

Locomotive FC held Bold FC to just one shot on target and goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas, who is on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC, notched his third straight clean sheet in what will likely be his final start with the club.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC returns home for another mid-week match when it hosts 2019 Eastern Conference finalist, Indy Eleven, at Southwest University Park. The match is set for Wednesday, June 9 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, who just completed his own loan with MLS side Portland Timber FC, is expected to get the start in net.

First Professional Goal ✅

3⃣Points ✅

3⃣ Clean Sheets in a row✅

Still undefeated in 2021 ✅



It was a good night. pic.twitter.com/OIJnzPPAW6 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 4, 2021

Game Notes (Via: EP Locomotive FC)

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Diego Luna (Macca King), 56th minute: In a play that started in the midfield, Lucho Solignac sent a ball forward to find King on the right wing. King sent the cross to the far post where a running Luna connected the headed effort low. The ball took the bounce off the ground out of reach of the Bold Goalkeeper, finding the game-winner just before the hour mark.

NOTES:

– Three Locos earn their first starts in a Locomotive jersey. Forward Aidan Apodaca, Midfielder Diego Luna, and Defender Matt Bahner earned their first starts. For Diego Luna, it was his first professional start in his career.

– There were five changes in the Locomotive lineup from the scoreless draw against Sporting Kansas City II. Aidan Apodaca, Diego Luna, Chapa Herrera, Bryam Rebellon, and Matt Bahner featured in the Starting XI for Aaron Gomez, Dylan Mares, Nick Ross, Jose Aguinaga, and Mechack Jerome, respectively.

– Diego Luna recorded his first professional career, putting away a headed effort to the far post just before the hour mark.

– Goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas recorded his third clean sheet in his third game with Locomotive, keeping El Paso undefeated in the 2021 USL Championship season after four games.

Match: El Paso Locomotive FC at Austin Bold FC

Date: June 3, 2021

Venue: Bold Stadium; Austin, Texas

Weather: 68F; Mostly Clear

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 0 1 1

Austin Bold FC 0 0 0

ELP – Diego Luna (Macca King), 56’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Adrian Zendejas; Eder Borelli, Yuma, Matt Bahner, Macca King, Richie Ryan, Chapa Herrera (Nick Ross, 63’), Bryam Rebellon (Ricardo Zacarias, 85’), Diego Luna (Leandro Carrijo, 68’), Lucho Solignac, Aidan Apodaca (Dylan Mares, 63’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Niall Logue, Jose Aguinaga,

Austin Bold FC (3-4-3): Elliot Panicco; Amobi Okugo (Jason Johnson, 54’), Fabien Garcia, Gustavo Rissi, Emilio Ycaza (Jorge Troncoso, 45’), Juan Torres, Xavier Báez (Omar Ciss 76’), Nicholas Hinds (Kofi Sarkodie, 65’), Owayne Gordon, Stéfano Pinho (Collin Fernandez, 65’), Sean Okoli

Subs not used: Jermaine Taylor, Hugo Fauroux

Stats Summary: ELP | ATX

Shots: 5 | 6

Shots on Goal: 1 | 1

Saves: 1 | 0

Corner Kicks: 5 | 7

Fouls: 14 | 11

Offside: 1 | 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ATX – Emilio Ycaza (Caution), 10’

ATX – Fabien Garcia (Caution), 30’

ELP – Yuma (Caution), 39’

ELP – Bryam Rebellon (Caution), 51’

ATX – Nicholas Hinds (Caution), 57’

ATX – Xavier Báez (Caution), 71’

ELP – Adrian Zendejas (Caution), 81’

ATX – Sean Okoli (Caution), 87’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Caution), 90’+2