El Paso Locomotive FC’s Forward Lucho Solignac earned league honors for Week 11 by earning a spot on the bench for the USL Championship Team of the Week. This is third appearance on the full lineup for Team of the Week, having been named to the Starting XI in Weeks 8 and 9. In Week 9, the Argentine striker was highlighted as the Player of the Week.

Over the course of the matches against Sacramento Republic and Orange County SC, Lucho took three shots with two on target. Last Saturday, the Locomotive scored a goal and assisted Diego Luna to walk away from Orange County SC with a point in hand off a 2-2 draw. Lucho also created five chances across both games with 44 touches on the ball altogether and 27 passes in the final third. The forward-thinking action by Lucho Solignac has helped Locomotive earn four points in Week 11 to climb the Western Conference ladder to fifth in the West.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 11:

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 11

GK – Dallas Jaye, Monterey Bay F.C.: Jaye recorded a four-save shutout as Monterey Bay took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night, posting a -1.09 Goals minus Expected Goals mark for the contest at Lynn Family Stadium.

D – Patrick Seagrist, Memphis 901 FC: Seagrist recorded a pair of assists in Memphis’ 5-0 victory against the LA Galaxy II last Wednesday night and over two outings completed 41 of 49 passes and notched four chances created.

D – Jonathan Ricketts, Rio Grande Valley FC: Ricketts put in a solid defensive display for the Toros in a 2-1 win against San Diego Loyal SC, winning 3 of 3 tackles and 8 of 12 duels while making 10 recoveries and three interceptions at H-E-B Park.

D – Laurence Wyke, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Wyke recorded one assist and three chances created in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC while recording eight clearances and winning 4 of 6 duels at Al Lang Stadium.

M – Othello Bah, Miami FC: The Liberian international recorded a pair of goals to help lead Miami to a 4-0 victory against the Charleston Battery while also completing 33 of 37 passes and winning 7 of 13 duels for the visitors at Patriots Point.

M – Emilio Ycaza, Rio Grande Valley FC: Ycaza scored both goals as Rio Grande Valley rallied late to take a 2-1 victory against San Diego Loyal SC at H-E-B Park while also completing 36 of 41 passes and recording three shots and one chance created.

M – Jeremy Kelly, Memphis 901 FC: Kelly recorded a goal and assist in each of Memphis’ outings as 901 FC took victories against the LA Galaxy II and Loudoun United FC, moving to a league-leading six assists so far this season as Memphis moved into first place in the Eastern Conference.

M – Florian Valot, Miami FC: Valot broke through with a goal and assist in Miami’s 4-0 victory against the Charleston Battery on Saturday night after having recorded five chances created against Detroit City FC in the side’s opening game of the week last Wednesday.

F – Antoine Hoppenot, Detroit City FC: Hoppenot notched two goals and one assist across a pair of outings as Le Rouge took four points from contests against Miami FC and Atlanta United 2 while also recording six chances created over the two contests.

F – Adonijah Reid, Miami FC: The Canadian forward scored an equalizer late in stoppage time to earn Miami a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC on Wednesday night before notching a pair of assists in the side’s victory against Charleston on Saturday.

F – Phillip Goodrum, Memphis 901 FC: Goodrum recorded two goals and two assists across 901 FC’s victories against the LA Galaxy II and Loudoun United FC, taking the club-lead with five goals this season as Memphis moved top of the Eastern Conference.

Bench: John Berner (MEM), Jonny Dean (BHM), Wahab Ackwei (RGV), Leo Fernandes (TBR), Mobi Fehr (MB), Laurent Kissiedou (MEM), Luis Solignac (ELP)