PHOENIX, Arizona (KTSM) – The woes continue for El Paso Locomotive FC (9-9-5, 32 points) as it suffered a brutal 4-0 defeat to Phoenix Rising FC (8-7-8, 32 points) at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Saturday night.

The defeat extended the Locos winless streak to nine matches (0-6-3) and extended the club’s losing streak to four straight matches. This was the second consecutive match, El Paso failed to score a goal and was on the wrong end of a clean sheet.

Heading into the match, the Locos were already on the backfoot as it didn’t have head coach Brian Clarhaut on the sidelines. Clarhaut served a one-match suspension on Saturday after he collected a red card in El Paso’s match against Miami last weekend. Assistant Coach Jon Burklo was in charge during the match.

Phoenix Rising FC struck first in the match. In the 22nd minute of the match, Eddie Munjoma scored off of a Danny Trejo assist. Phoenix Rising FC went up 1-0.

Later in the match, Trejo would get his name on the scoring sheet, not once but twice. Trejo recorded the brace and his 11th and 12th goals of the season after he scored in 44′ and 70′ of the match to give Phoenix Rising FC a 3-0 lead over El Paso.

Phoenix Rising tacked on two more goals in the match after a Dariusz Formella penalty kick in 85′ to go up 4-0, and then Gabriel Torres scored in 88′ to take a 5-0 lead over El Paso.

This is getting ugly for El Paso Locomotive FC as they just conceded its fifth goal of the match to Phoenix Rising FC. Locos trail 5-0 with the match in its final moments. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 13, 2023

This is the biggest margin of defeat for El Paso Locomotive FC this season. As of Saturday night, the Locomotive sit in 8th place of the USL Championship Western Conference standings.