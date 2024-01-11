EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The construction of the 2024 El Paso Locomotive FC squad continues as the club approaches its sixth season in the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive FC announced on Thursday that veteran defender Eder Borelli will return for the 2024 season.

“We are pleased to be able to extend Eder’s stay in El Paso,” Locomotive FC head coach and technical director Brian Clarhaut said. “Eder is Locomotive through and through, and it was important to get his signature as he will be an extremely important piece to our culture and attitude on the field.

Borelli has been in El Paso since 2020 and has become a staple of the club. Across all competitions, Borelli has scored twice and has collected 12 assists, which is the fourth most in club history, in his 91 appearances.

Also on Thursday, the club announced that it has loaned forward Chris Garcia to MLS Next Pro’s Austin FC II ahead of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old forward – who joined Locomotive late in the 2022 season on loan from Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake before signing in 2023 – has 25 appearances across all competitions. An El Paso native, Garcia scored his first Locomotive goal early in the 2023 season, an 89th-minute game-winner at home against Loudoun United FC.