EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (0-2-0, 0 PTS) looks to grab its first points of the 2022-23 USL Championships season when they face off with Detroit City FC (0-1-0, 0 PTS) at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

El Paso Locomotive FC comes into Saturday on a two-game losing streak. Los Locos suffered a 1-0 loss to Sacramento Republic FC on Mar. 11. Four days later, Los Locos fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-1 as the game was decided by a second-half stoppage time goal.

Despite the tough pair of results, Los Locos are focused on learning from its very early season weaknesses and getting some points on the board against Detroit.

“As much as I hate it and how extremely hard it will be from a physical and mental

standpoint, there’s no time to dwell and it’s on to the next against Detroit,” Locomotive FC head coach and technical director Brian Clarhaut said. “We have to learn from this and tighten this up. I do not want to concede three goals in two games, I do not like that.’’

Los Locos look to end its three game homestand to start the season on a high note against Detroit City FC.

This will be Detroit City FC’s first ever visit to El Paso and they are also looking for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Detroit City FC is coming off a 1-0 loss to San Diego Loyal SC at Torero Stadium on Mar. 11.

This will be the second overall meeting between El Paso and Detroit in all competitions. The first match-up came in June of 2022. Los Locos paid a visit to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan to take on Detroit and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

El Paso Locomotive FC and Detroit City FC will square off at Southwest University Park on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. The game can be seen on Estrella TV (Channel 9.2), ktsm.com and ESPN+.