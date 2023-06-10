SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – There is good news and bad news when it comes to El Paso Locomotive FC’s match against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday.

The bad news is that the Locomotive’s seven-match win streak was snapped.

The good news is that the Locomotive secured a point behind enemy lines after they played their way back to a 2-2 draw against the defending league champions.

FINAL: Lucho Solignac's goal ends up being the reason El Paso Locomotive FC walks away with a point on the road at SAFC.



Locos' seven win streak gets snapped, but its unbeaten streak gets extended to 10 matches.



Also, Locos remain in sole possession of 2nd place in the west. https://t.co/4ex3FgykPt — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 11, 2023

San Antonio FC has a reputation of scoring first and early against opponents. That was showcased again against El Paso on Saturday. Mitchell Taintor scored a header to give SAFC a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the match.

Moments later, Aaron Gomez took advantage of a big mistake from SAFC goalkeeper Jordan Farr. A long ball over the top from Eric McCue bounced over a charging Farr, Gomez then finished the play from a difficult angle to tie the match at 1-1.

In the second half, SAFC took the lead once again in the 62nd minute of the match after Samuel Adeniran scored off of a one-on-one against Benny Diaz.

In the 77th minute of the match, Locomotive would score its most important goal of the match. Luis “Lucho” Solignac scored an absolute stunner off of a cross from defender Miles Lyons.

Ladies and gentlemen, Lucho Solignac.@eplocomotivefc ties things up at 2-2 against San Antonio FC. pic.twitter.com/6set9QbqOR — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 11, 2023

Solignac’s goal led the Locomotive to a 2-2 draw against San Antonio FC when the final whistle went off.

It wasn’t a win for El Paso but it’s a result the club can build off of as it is set to head into a busy next week. El Paso Locomotive, who still has sole possession of second place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, will have two matches at Southwest University Park.

El Paso will play the Las Vegas Lights on Wednesday, June 14 and then turn around to play the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, June 17.

Match Notes (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

TEAM NOTES

Locomotive now extends its undefeated record to 10 matches (8 wins, 2 draws)

As a result of the draw, Locomotive’s seven-match win streak came to an end, with the club cementing itself joint-sixth in league history for most consecutive wins.

Gomez scored his first goal of the 2023 season.

Both McCue and Lyons recorded their first assists of the 2023 season. This is also the first assist for Lyons in his professional career.

Locomotive has extended its scoring streak to 12 matches, scoring 21 goals in that run.

SCORING SUMMARY

SA 1 – Mitchell Taintor (Jorge Hernandez) 4’

ELP 1 – Aaron Gomez (Erik McCue) 11’

SA 2- Samuel Adeniran (Justin Dhillon) 60’

ELP 2 – Luis Solignac (Miles Lyons) 78’

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-2-3-1) Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Erik McCue, Eder Borelli – C (Nick Hinds), Marc Navarro (Miles Lyons), Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose, Aaron Gomez, Denys Kostyshyn (Louis Herrera), Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias (Emmanuel Sonupe)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Diego Abarca, Chris Garcia

SA – (4-4-2) Jordan Farr, Carter Manley (Lamar Batista), Fabien Garcia, Mitchell Taintor – C, Connor Maloney, Mohammed Abu, Shannon Gomez, Rida Zouhir (PC), Jorge Hernandez (Cristian Parano), Justin Dhillon (Ignacio Bailone), Samuel Adeniran (Niko Hansen) (Juan Carlos Azocar)

Subs Not Used: Jose Carlos Mercado

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Marc Navarro (Yellow Card) 15’, Erik McCue (Yellow Card) 36’, Luis Solignac (Yellow Card) 45+2’

SA – Mohammed Abu (Yellow Card) 7’, Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 45+3’, Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 56’

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 2|2

POSS. %: 65|35

SHOTS: 13|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|5

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 14|17

OFFSIDES: 0|8

CORNERS: 4|9