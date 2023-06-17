EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-3-3, 30 points) played its way to a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies (7-4-4, 25 points) at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

A Denys Kostyshyn goal from outside the box in the 63rd minute tied the match at 1-1 after conceding a goal about ten minutes before.

There wasn’t much action between the two USL Championship titans in the first half. El Paso Locomotive FC had three total shots and the Tampa Bay Rowdies had two total shots. Each squad had one shot on target. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Jake LaCava scored the first goal of the match and put Tampa Bay up 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

In the 63rd minute of the match, Denys Kostyshyn launched a curler from outside the box that beat out Tampa Bay goalkeeper Connor Sparrow and tied the match at 1-1.

“I thought maybe we could be more aggressive when we broke their midfield line, but I thought we did have quality chances,” Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut said. “I thought we did a good job slowing down the tempo to put the match in our favor.”

El Paso and Tampa Bay went onto finish the match leveled at one a piece.

El Paso Locomotive FC extended its unbeaten streak to 12 straight matches (9-0-3) after Saturday night’s draw against Tampa Bay. The Locos wrapped up a three-match in eight days run where it secured a pair of wins against San Antonio FC and Las Vegas Lights FC and then a draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC will get a two-week break from any USL Championship action. Next time the Locomotive will play a match is on July 1 when New Mexico United comes into town for the second meeting of the season.