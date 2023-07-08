SEASIDE, California (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-4-4, 31 pts) grabbed a point on the road after playing to a 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay FC (7-6-6, 27 pts) at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night.

This is the first 0-0 match Locomotive has played to since June 29, 2022 (0-0 at Rio Grande Valley FC).

With the result, El Paso Locomotive FC continued its unbeaten streak in USL Championship play when competing away from Southwest University Park. In eight away matches, El Paso has collected five wins and three draws at this point of the 2023 season.

Even though the Locomotive did secure a point on the road, the squad probably felt it deserved more than a draw after they launched 18 shots with 6 of them being on target. The week leading up to the match, Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut emphasized that the squad needed to capitalize on its chances and score first and early in the match.

Monterey Bay FC recorded 12 shots and had three of them on target.

El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Benny Diaz had three saves on the night and collected his sixth clean sheet of the season.

El Paso is now tied with San Antonio FC for second place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. The Locos are three points behind first-place Sacramento Republic FC, who currently has 34 points on the season.

El Paso Locomotive FC will have the chance to break away from that tie with San Antonio FC when both clubs go head-to-head in their next match. El Paso and San Antonio are set to clash on Wednesday, July 12 at Southwest University Park.

MATCH NOTES (Courtesy of El Paso Locomotive FC)

El Paso Locomotive FC (West-2, 9-4-4, 31 points) fought to a 0-0 draw at Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, taking home a point and continuing its undefeated streak in USL Championship away matches (five wins, three draws).

Immediately after the first half whistle, defender Nick Hinds pressed forward to create Locomotive’s first opportunity of the night. Knocked down in the box, he got up immediately to keep possession of the ball and sent a short pass to forward Aaron Gomez, who saw his first shot kept out and the rebound just flying over the cross over.

Hinds and Gomez would once again come together for Locomotive’s second big chance of the first half, but the latter’s header once again flew inches over the crossbar.

Despite a drop in possession in the second half, Los Locos would pick up their intensity in front of goal, registering 11 total shots — including an outside-the-box effort from midfielder Eric Calvillo in the dying minutes of extra time.

Defensively, Locomotive’s backline was solid and managed to keep out Monterey Bay’s chances. In total, El Paso registered 18 won tackles out of a possible 24 and made 11 interceptions.

Midfielder Denys Kostyshyn registered tackles (six) and won duels (15) out of any Locomotive player on the night. Another defensive highlight came from midfielder Liam Rose, who won back possession of the ball 11 times.

Though Locomotive were unable to find the net, Locomotive were disciplined and organized well enough defensively to bring home the point.

FORECAST: 58ºF, clear skies

TEAM NOTES

Locomotive remain undefeated in its eight away matches this season (five wins, three draws).

Midfielder Petar Petrovic returned to the pitch for the first time since May 5, coming in as a second half substitute.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP — N/A

MB – N/A

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Erik McCue, Eder Borelli – C, Marc Navarro (Miles Lyons), Nick Hinds (Emmanuel Sonupe), Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose, Aaron Gomez (Petar Petrovic), Denys Kostyshyn (Louis Herrera), Luis Solignac

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Diego Abarca, Chris Garcia

MB – (4-2-3-1) Antony Siaha, Mobi Fehr (Alex Lara), Hugh Roberts II – C, Kai Greene, Morey Doner, Adrian Rebollar (Simon Dawkins), James Murphy (Chase Boone), Walmer Martinez, Alex Dixon, Sam Gleadle, Christian Volesky

Subs Not Used: Carlos Herrera, Sean Okoli, Grant Robinson, Jesus Enriquez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 35′, Benny Diaz (Yellow) 69′, Eder Borelli (Yellow) 88′

MB – Adrian Rebollar (Yellow) 42′, James Murphy (Yellow) 54′, Mobi Fehr (Yellow) 57′

MATCH STATS: ELP | MB

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSS. %: 46|54

SHOTS: 18|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|3

SAVES: 3|6

FOULS: 13|8

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 5|4

UP NEXT: Wednesday, July 12 vs San Antonio FC. Kickoff at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. El Paso Locomotive FC welcome the 2022 USL Championship title winners to Southwest University Park for a heavily anticipated Copa Tejas rematch, with both teams looking to battle for second place. Locomotive will also be offering a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, which open at 6 p.m. MT.