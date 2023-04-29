El Paso Locomotive FC (West-4, 4-3-1, 13 points) is now unbeaten in five straight matches after collecting a 2-1 win against San Diego Loyal SC on the road, handing Loyal their first home defeat in 2023, on Saturday night.

A nail-biting affair from start to finish, Locomotive fought hard to secure a third consecutive win to end San Diego’s own unbeaten run and jump into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Forward Ricardo Zacarias would find a path to sneak past San Diego defender Kyle Adams and take a shot on goal to open the scoring, which was deflected off the defender’s leg and into the net. The goal was credited to Zacarias, who now has three goals this season.

San Diego would find a way back into the match in the 61st minute thanks to an effort from midfielder Tumi Moshobane. However, the draw was short-lived, lasting only four minutes.

Stringing several passes from the back, the ball would eventually land at the feet of forward Luis “Lucho” Solignac. Noticing that midfielder Denys Kostyshyn was charging towards the box, Lucho would set up a short pass in the Ukrainian’s path. Kostyshyn touched the ball forward and shot a left-footer past an incoming Koke Vegas.

Despite Loyal’s best efforts to find an equalizer, Locomotive held strong to come out on top and record its first ever win against San Diego in club history.

FORECAST: 64ºF, partly cloudy

TEAM NOTES

Locomotive is undefeated in five matches (4 W, 1 D).

Locomotive has yet to lose a league match on the road in 2023.

This is the first time in club history that Locomotive has beaten San Diego Loyal.

Zacarias recorded his third goal of the season.

Kostyshyn’s game-winner was his second goal of the season.

Rose and Lucho made their first assists of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Ricardo Zacarias (Liam Rose) 13’

SD 1 – Tumi Moshobane (Nick Moon) 61’

ELP 2 – Denys Kostyshyn (Luis Solignac) 65’

LINEUPS

ELP – Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Yuma – C, Eder Borelli, Marc Navarro (Miles Lyons), Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose (Louis Herrera), Petar Petrovic (Emmanuel Sonupe), Denys Kostyshyn (Aaron Gomez), Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias (Erik McCue)

Subs Not Used: Luis Moreno, Javier Garcia

SD – Koke Vegas, Grant Stoneman, Kyle Adams, Elijah Martin, Nick Moon, Charlie Adams, Joe Corona (Camden Riley), Alejandro Guido (Collin Martin), Adrien Perez, Tumi Moshobane, Ronaldo Damus

Subs Not Used: Duran Ferree, Jackson Simba, Morgan Hackworth, Evan Conway, Xavi Gnualati

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Yellow Card) 9’, Bence Pavkovics (Yellow Card) 56’, Eder Borelli (Yellow Card) 82’, Miles Lyons (Yellow Card) 88’, Louis Herrera (Yellow Card) 90+6’

SD – Joe Corona (Yellow Card) 7’, Alejandro Guido (Yellow Card) 45’, Adrien Perez (Yellow Card) 60’

MATCH STATS: ELP | SD

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSS. %: 37|63

SHOTS: 8|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|4

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 13|12

OFFSIDES: 0|4

CORNERS: 2|7

UP NEXT: Friday, May 5 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff 7 p.m. MT at Weidner Field. Locomotive have never lost a match at Weidner Field and will look to get one back on the Switchbacks after suffering a heart-breaking defeat at home earlier this season.