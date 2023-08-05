MIAMI, Florida (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-8-5, 32 pts) conceded four goals and scored none in a 4-0 defeat to Miami FC (6-9-8, 26 pts) at the FIU Football Stadium on Saturday.

El Paso Locomotive FC has now lost three straight matches and are winless in its last eight (0-5-3).

In its first ever meeting with Miami FC, El Paso got off to a very slow start as they conceded the opening goal of the match in the 13′ after a stellar shot from Joaquin Rivas inside the box.

Down 1-0, the Locomotive made an early change. Yuma, who has been out since May 5 after suffering a knee injury at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, made his long-awaited return as he was subbed on for Jose Carrillo in the 44′.

The first moments of Yuma’s return to the pitch were less than ideal. Yuma fouled Miami’s Gabriel Cabral inside the box in stoppage time of the first half. Miami FC was awarded a penalty kick.

During the penalty kick set up, Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut was visibly upset at the officiating and was shown two yellow cards before receiving a red which led to his ejection.

Things went from bad to worse as Rivas converted the penalty kick to give Miami FC a 2-0 lead over El Paso right before halftime.

Despite playing a stronger second half, El Paso were unable to find a breakthrough and conceded twice more in the dying minutes of the match.

Now on a three-match losing streak, El Paso Locomotive FC will play another road match when it faces Phoenix Rising FC (7-6-8, 29 pts) on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.