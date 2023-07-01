EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-4-3, 30 pts) and New Mexico United (6-7-3, 21 pts) had another exciting, tight match in the second leg of the Derby Del Camino Real at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

After El Paso Locomotive FC snatched a 1-0 win over New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on June 3, New Mexico United got revenge with a 1-0 win of its own over the Locos on Saturday.

Wow. New Mexico United grabs a 1-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park. NM United scored a goal in the 89th minute of the match to end the Locos’ 13-match unbeaten streak.



Highlights at 10 pm on @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/2Anpvqz4QY — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 2, 2023

Despite having a 65.4% possession rate, a turnover in the midfield by Denys Kostyshyn led to a United counterattack and eventually a Santi Moar goal in the 89th minute of the match.

“I think Denys Kostyshyn received the ball, he tried to turn, and the guy poked it,” Clarhaut said. “We were a bit empty back there and they went on a counter, and it disorganized a phase of our play. Those things happen but we need to score the first goal.”

“I guess we were just trying to push forward and win that game at all costs and then it just costed us that goal,” Benny Diaz, Locomotive FC goalkeeper, said. “Losing that ball in the midfield, being wide open, they had the superior numbers, and they got the goal.”

United ended El Paso’s 12-match unbeaten streak and handed the Locos its first loss since Mar. 18 when the team lost to Detroit City FC, 3-1, at SWUP.

New Mexico United now evens up the season’s rivalry series at 1-1 after Saturday night’s result

“This is a match that our fans want us to win,” Brian Clarhaut, Locomotive FC head coach, said. “The city and the club wants us to win so it is a bit sour in that aspect but New Mexico United was up for this type of game.”