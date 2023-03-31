TULSA, Oklahoma (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (1-3-1, 4 points) was on the verge of securing a win in FC Tulsa’s backyard until Moses Dyer scored in stoppage time to tie the game, 2-2, and rob the Locos of three points on Friday at ONEOK Field.

Los Locos conceded a goal in the 33rd minute of the match. FC Tulsa’s Rodrigo Da Costa executed a perfect chip shot over Locomotive goalkeeper Benny Diaz to give his squad a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Los Locos responded with a goal of its own. In the 38th minute of the match, Los Locos capitalized on a FC Tulsa mistake in its own box. Liam Rose and Ricardo Zacarias put major pressure on defender Jorge Corrales and forced a turnover. Zacarias took the ball and found a wide open Lucho Solignac who scored a one-timer to tie the match.

Both teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime tied, 1-1.

In the 68th minute of the match, El Paso’s high pressure up front forced FC Tulsa into another mistake near its own box. FC Tulsa’s turnover on its own end led to Solignac scoring his second goal of the night after launching an absolute rocket into the back of the net from outside the box.

A brace for Lucho! 🇦🇷@LuchoSoli took advantage of another Tulsa mistake and blasted a powerful left-footed strike into the back of the net! 🚂#TULvELP | @eplocomotivefc pic.twitter.com/pFbFSCV3Wn — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) April 1, 2023

With that goal, Solignac became the club’s all-time leading goal scorer in the regular season (28 goals).

El Paso held a 2-1 lead until the last minutes of the match. In stoppage time, FC Tulsa’s Moses Dyer scored the equalizer after a powerful header went into the hands of Diaz but at the same time went over the goal line.

That was Dyer’s second goal of the match and the most important as it led to FC Tulsa scrapping out a draw against El Paso Locomotive FC.

This was the Locomotive’s first draw of the 2023 season.

El Paso Locomotive FC will have a week to prepare for its next match. Los Locos will host Orange County SC on Saturday, Apr. 8 at Southwest University Park.