ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the first Derby del Camino Real of the 2023 season, El Paso Locomotive FC grabbed a 1-0 win over New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

After 70 minutes of play, Denys Kostyshyn scored the lone goal of the game which ended up being the game-winner.

In the 71st minute of the match, Kostyshyn headed in a well-placed cross from Eder Borelli into the back of the net.

Denys Kostyshyn gives @eplocomotivefc a 1-0 lead over New Mexico United after a well-executed header inside the box. #NMvELP

📽️: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/zBSl5fKylX — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 4, 2023

For the rest of the match, the Locomotive played solid defense and neutralized any threats at goal to hold on to its lead and secure another three massive points.

Los Locos are now undefeated in nine straight matches and are winners of its last seven, which is a club record. El Paso’s win streak is also the fifth longest in league history, per the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive FC is now just three points away from first place Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

Match Notes (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

With this win tonight, Locomotive is now undefeated in nine matches, with wins in the last seven.

This is the second consecutive time that El Paso has beaten New Mexico United at Isotopes Park.

With his start tonight, his first of the season, Louis “Chapa” Herrera jumps into fifth in club history for all-time appearances (83) and regular season appearances (76).

Midfielder Luis “Lalito” Moreno made his regular season debut after coming in as a late second half substitute.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Denys Kostyshyn (Eder Borelli) 71’

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-2-3-1) Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Erik McCue, Eder Borelli – C, Marc Navarro (Miles Lyons), Louis Herrera (Luis Moreno), Liam Rose, Aaron Gomez, Denys Kostyshyn (Diego Abarca), Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias (Emmanuel Sonupe)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Nick Hinds, Chris Garcia

NM – (4-4-2) Alex Tambakis, Austin Yearwood, Kyle Colonna (Daniel Bruce), Kalen Ryden, Sam Hamilton – C, Chris Wehan, Harry Swartz, Justin Portillo, Amando Moreno (Greg Hurst), Santi Moar, Alex Waggoner (Josh Dolling)

Subs Not Used: Ford Parker, Jose Sosa, Andres Robles

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Erik McCue (Yellow Card) 73’, Louis Herrera (Yellow Card) 89’

NM – Daniel Bruce (Yellow Card) 83’

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSS. %: 48|52

SHOTS: 16|5

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|2

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 16|14

OFFSIDES: 3|2

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: Saturday, June 10 at San Antonio FC. Kickoff at 7 p.m. MT at Toyota Field.