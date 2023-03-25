LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – El Paso Locomotive FC (1-3-0, 3 points) grabbed its first win of the Brian Clarhaut era and 2023 season after the team secured a 3-0 victory over Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

“I wanted a clean sheet, I wanted a victory,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “That’s what these boys did, and they delivered.”

With the result, Los Locos earned their first points of the season.

The match was tied at 0-0 until the 39th minute, when defender Marc Navarro put a shot on goal that found the back of the net after Lucho Solignac shaded the goalkeeper.

And @eplocomotivefc goes in front in Louisville!



Former Espanyol and Watford defender Marc Navarro has grabbed his first goal in the league! 🚂#LOUvELP pic.twitter.com/n2lJXgTrqZ — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 25, 2023

It was Navarro’s first goal with the club.

Moments later, goalkeeper Benny Diaz kicked a long ball over the top to Ricardo Zacarias. The ball bounced its way over the Louisville City FC defense and Zacarias capitalized by getting possession of the ball and finishing the shot into the bottom left corner.

What a late flurry from @eplocomotivefc! @rzacarias7 has doubled the road team's lead with his second goal in as many matches! 🎯#LOUvELP pic.twitter.com/wdn4I33wPJ — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 25, 2023

Los Locos went into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Louisville City FC made a mistake which led to the Locos’ third goal of the match. A Louisville City FC defender attempted to pass the ball back to another defender, but the pass went to the feet of Petar Petrovic, who then slotted in a goal in the 57th minute of the match.

.@eplocomotivefc has taken a three-goal lead in Louisville!



Petar Petrovic pounced on a defensive mistake and put away the opportunity! #LOUvELP pic.twitter.com/SXxbV20KEv — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 25, 2023

When the final whistle blew, Los Locos grabbed a 3-0 win and a clean sheet. Diaz had three saves on the day in net.

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC will play another road game. Los Locos will play at FC Tulsa on Friday, Mar. 31.

Game Notes (Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (1-3-0, 3 points, West-7) beat the odds Saturday afternoon when they shocked Louisville City FC 0-3 in front of a record Louisville home opener crowd at Lynn Family Stadium.

The match was evenly contested between both sides up until the 39th minute, when defender Marc Navarro found space outside the penalty box to whip the ball into the goal towards the far post.

Just minutes before the end of the first half, goalkeeper Benny Diaz would send a ball deep into Louisville’s side of the field to find forward Ricardo Zacarias. Zacarias brought the ball down and struck it past the hands of Louisville’s goalkeeper as the ball ricocheted off the post and into the net to double El Paso’s lead.

In the second half, a bad back pass from Louisville would find the feet of midfielder Petar Petrovic, who ran the ball into the box and shot it into the net underneath a sliding Louisville defender.

Louisville would put the pressure in their attack in hopes that one goal could turn things around for them but a strong and disciplined Locomotive backline, coupled with great saves from goalkeeper Benny Diaz, ensured that Locomotive would return to El Paso tomorrow with their first three points and clean sheet of the season.

FORECAST: Cloudy, 27 MPH Winds, 62ºF

TEAM NOTES

With this win, Locomotive pick up their first three points and clean sheet of the 2023 season. This is also the first win in Brian Clarhaut’s tenure since taking over.

Captain and defender Yuma made his 100 th appearance in all competitions for Locomotive.

appearance in all competitions for Locomotive. Defender Marc Navarro and midfielder Petar Petrovic scored their first Locomotive goals.

El Paso Locomotive FC is the first team to beat Louisville City in a home opener since Pittsburgh Riverhounds did so on July 12, 2020 (1-3 win, Pittsburgh).

Goalkeeper Benny Diaz is the first goalkeeper in Locomotive history and the 19th goalkeeper in USL Championship regular season history to record an assist.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Marc Navarro (Eric Calvillo) 39’

ELP 2 – Ricardo Zacarias (Benny Diaz) 45’

ELP 3 – Petar Petrovic 57’

LINEUPS

ELP – Benny Diaz, Bence Pavkovics, Yuma – C, Eder Borelli, Marc Navarro, Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose, Petar Petrovic (Aaron Gomez), Denys Kostyshyn (Miles Lyons), Ricardo Zacarias (Louis Herrera), Luis Solignac

Subs Not Used: Chris Garcia, Nick Hinds, Emmanuel Sonupe, Javier Garcia

LOU – Kyle Morton, Amadou Dia, Ramzi Qawasmy (Oscar Jimenez), Sean Totsch, Manny Perez, Paolo DelPiccolo – C (Niall McCabe), Carlos Mogul, Rasmus Thellufsen, Enoch Mushagalusa (Tyler Gibson), Cameron Lancaster, Elijah Wynder (Jorge Gonzalez)(Colin Elder)

Subs Not Used: Oliver Semmle, Travis Smith

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Liam Rose (Yellow Card) 23’, Luis Solignac (Yellow Card) 52’

LOU – Carlos Moguel (Yellow Card) 41’, Tyler Gibson (Yellow Card) 90+1’

MATCH STATS: ELP | LOU

GOALS: 3|0

ASSISTS: 2|0

SHOTS: 8|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|2

SAVES: 2|3

FOULS: 16|18

OFFSIDES: 2|5

CORNER KICKS: 1|4

UP NEXT: Friday, March 31 at FC Tulsa. Kickoff 7 p.m. MT @ ONEOK Field. Locomotive closes out March with an away trip to FC Tulsa. Fans are invited to join and celebrate at the Official El Paso Locomotive FC Pub Club Watch Party at The Palomino Tavern (205 Cincinnati Ave) beginning at 7 p.m. MT!

ON THE HORIZON: Wednesday, April 5 at Union Omaha. Kickoff 6 p.m. MT @ Morrison Stadium. Los Locos make the trip to Omaha, Nebraska for a second-round matchup in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, looking to get their first-ever victory in the historic tournament.