EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC, once again, showed why they are one of the best teams in the USL Championship right now.

El Paso Locomotive FC played its way to a 2-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Saturday night.

FINAL: El Paso Locomotive FC secures a 2-1 win over Birmingham Legion FC.



Los Locos are now unbeaten in its last eight and winners of its last six. The six straight wins sets a new club record for consecutive victories. https://t.co/Fz9iYH4NaR — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 21, 2023

Goals from Lucho Solignac and Liam Rose led to the Locomotive collecting its sixth straight win, which set a new club record for consecutive victories.

Los Locos found themselves down 1-0 early on. In the 17th minute of the match, Juan Agudelo put the cherry on top of great ball movement from Legion with a goal inside the box.

It did not take the Locomotive that long to respond. Two minutes later, Lucho Solignac netted the equalizer from inside the box. Solignac’s sixth goal of the season tied the game at 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the second half, Liam Rose scored an absolute banger from outside the box. Rose intercepted a low clearance from Legion and curled the ball in between a diving goalkeeper and the left post. It was Rose’s first goal of the season and it gave the El Paso side a 2-1 lead in the 58 minute of the match.

Can't tell if this was a straight on shot or got deflected but Liam Rose gives @eplocomotivefc a 2-1 lead over Birmingham Legion FC in the 61st minute of the match.



📽️: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/rQhKgJZZIR — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 21, 2023

The Locomotive would hold onto a 2-1 lead the rest of the way and secured three points in enemy territory.

Los Locos continue their good form as they have been unbeaten in their last eight games and are winners of their last six.

El Paso Locomotive FC improves their record to 7-3-1 and have collected 22 points at this point of the season. Los Locos will now have a week off from USL Championship action before they start preparing for its last two games of the three-game road stretch.