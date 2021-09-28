Locomotive sign midfielder Cole Turner on loan from Philadelphia Union

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced Tuesday that the club has signed Philadelphia Union’s midfielder, Cole Turner, on loan for the remainder of the 2021 USL Championship season.

“Cole is a player with USL and MLS experience and is coming on loan from a very good MLS Club,” said Mark Lowry, head coach and technical director for the Locomotives. “He is strong and a very good ballplayer from the central area of the field. He plays in a key position where we feel like we are going to need some extra support during this stretch of games in October. We are excited to have him with us.”

Courtesy of El Paso Locomotive FC Facebook.

Turner, 20, came through Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union’s Academy program, where he signed in 2015. In 2019, Turner signed with the USL Championship’s Philadelphia Union II, making a total of 29 appearances during his time with the club.

In January 2020, the Maryland native signed an MLS Homegrown Player contract with Philadelphia Union, making his MLS debut against Club de Foot Montreal on September 20, as he provided depth for the club to help the Union win the Supporters’ Shield. In addition to his experience in the Championship and MLS, Turner was called to a United States men’s national soccer team camp in 2014.

Cole Turner joins the Locomotives ahead of its contest on Wednesday night against Real Monarchs SLC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.