EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, USL Championship announced that El Paso Locomotive FC forward Lucho Solignac was name the league’s Player of the Week.

Three goals in two games ⚽️⚽️⚽️@eplocomotivefc forward @LuchoSoli has earned @play_eFootball Player of the Week honors for Week 9! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ce5Arg4fk1 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 10, 2022

With the Player of the Week honor, Solignac landed a spot on the latest USL Championship Team of the Week shortlist, along with his teammates Midfielder Diego, who is in the Starting XI, Midfielder Dylan Mares, Forward Aaron Gomez, and Goalkeeper Evan Newton who found spots on the bench.

𝕊𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘 in Week 9 🔦



The best and brightest performers make the Team of the Week ⬇️ — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 10, 2022

Solignac is coming of a week where he was on top of his game, scoring three combined goals in the last two matches against FC Tulsa and LA Galaxy II.

Solignac recorded his second brace of the season against FC Tulsa last Wednesday and then followed with another goal against LA Galaxy on Saturday.

If we go back to the last three matches, the Argentina Native scored five goals in that stretch, as he had a two goal scoring performance against Loudoun United FC on Apr. 30.

Best part of it all, Solignac and Los Locos won all three matches last week, collecting nine points in seven days and becoming one of the hottest teams in the USL Championship.

It is something Solignac is pretty happy about.

“Getting it because the team won all three games for me is the most important thing of course,” said Solignac. “Like I always say in interviews, individual awards are good but if they are empty, the team does not achieve anything with those so I am happy that it came with nine points out of nine.”

Not only is Solignac in form but a majority of the team after stringing together a trio of victories and outscoring their opponents 10-2.

Luna earned his first nod of the Starting XI of the season after making the bench twice earlier this campaign. Against FC Tulsa, Luna took four shots with two on target while creating two chances for his side. Three days later against LA Galaxy II, Luna improved, recording a goal and an assist while creating six chances from the midfield.

Goalkeeper Evan Newton got the call after collecting his second clean sheet of the season after making eight saves against LA Galaxy and FC Tulsa.

Midfielder Aaron Gomez is also on the squad after he got three assists over the two matches and really provided a big boost the the Locomotive attacking offense.

Midfielder Dylan Mares was the last Locomotive player to earn a spot on the latest USL Championship Team of the Week. Mares recorded a goal and an assist against FC Tulsa, while creating two big chances and maintaining a 93% passing accuracy over both games.

El Paso Locomotive FC will be back in action Saturday, May 14 when they take another trip to the east coast to play Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 5 p.m. MT. You can watch the game on ESPN+.