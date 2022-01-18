Locomotive FC welcomes defender Nick Hinds to 2022 crew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that the club has signed Defender Nick Hinds for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

“Nick Hinds is a player who I have worked with previously in Seattle,” said El Paso Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director, John Hutchinson. “He is a technical footballer that can cover any position on the left side. He has an ability in wide areas which is something we have been looking for. We’re excited to have Nick on our roster.”

Hinds played the 2021 USL Championship season with Austin Bold FC while on loan from MLS Club Nashville SC. In Austin, the Jamaican defender, was a mainstay left-back for the Bold, making 25 appearances while recording a goal and an assist.

Prior to his time with Austin Bold FC, Hinds played in the Seattle Sounders FC Academy, before playing collegiately with the Zips from the University of Akron in Ohio. Hinds found massive success with the Zips, reaching back-to-back conference championships while recording 11 goals in 44 appearances.

Following his college career, Hinds rejoined the Sounders, where he played for Tacoma Defiance, making 68 total appearances while recording a goal.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Philipp Beigl

DEFENDERS (6): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Nick Hinds, Martín Payares, Yuma

MIDFIELDERS (7): Eric Calvillo, Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Emmanuel Sonupé, Sebástian Velásquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

Club officials remind fans that El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

