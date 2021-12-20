El Paso Locomotive FC takes 2021 Copa Texas

Copa Texas Shield awarded to El Paso over seven other clubs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Club officials announced Monday that El Paso Locomotive FC was awarded the 2021 Copa Tejas Shield, receiving the fan-sponsored trophy earlier this month.

El Paso Locomotive is the first Texas team to win the title, beating out three other clubs in the USL Championship, three clubs in Major League Soccer, and one in the National Women`s Soccer League.

Eight teams compete annually for the trophy including El Paso Locomotive FC, Austin Bold FC, San Antonio FC, and Rio Grande Valley FC from the USL Championship as well as Austin FC, Houston Dynamo, and FC Dallas of MLS, and Houston Dash of NWSL.

Club officials share that El Paso Locomotive FC finished as the top club in Texas with 2.00 PPG record, having earned 64 points after 32 games. San Antonio FC finished as the runner up with 1.62 PPG, having earned 52 points after 32 games.

Houston Dash (1.33 PPG) finished fourth on the table behind Rio Grande Valley FC (1.46 PPG), while FC Dallas (0.97 PPG) finished sixth as the highest club from MLS, leading Austin FC (0.91 PPG) and Houston Dynamo (0.88 PPG) while trailing fifth place Austin Bold FC (1.31 PPG) from the USL Championship.

Copa Tejas Shield takes the shape of a cowboy hat as an iconic symbol for the Lone Star state.

Created in 2021, The Copa Tejas Shield celebrates the top team in Texas and is awarded to the club with the best Points per Game (PPG) record in the 2021 regular season.

