Locomotive steams past San Antonio 2-0, extends unbeaten streak to seven

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Locomotive is rolling, and it’s not stopping.

El Paso Locomotive FC (10-1-4, 34 points) picking up three points in a 2-0 clean sheet win over San Antonio FC at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. With the win, Locomotive extends their unbeaten streak to seven and their home unbeaten streak — dating back to July of 2020 — to 18. The win creates even more separation for El Paso in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division standings.

Midfielder Diego Luna recorded his fifth goal of the season in the 29th minute to open the scoring. Fellow midfielder Jose Aguinaga made history at the end of the first half during stoppage, scoring the 100th goal in team history.

“We were in control for most of the game, but it wasn’t a great performance,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We didn’t really set the world alight, but we did enough. We were comfortable. We could have done more, and we should have done more. I want to see these games end three or four to zero. That’s kind of where we are at right now. I’m happy with the three points, but I think there is still more for us to do.”

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his third clean sheet of the season, making just two saves throughout the night.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC will host Austin Bold FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday for the second straight Copa Tejas match. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Diego Luna (Dylan Mares), 29th minute: Taking a run right down the middle, Diego lay the ball off towards Mares before quickly running through the open spaces left by the San Antonio defenders switching focus. Mares played the ball back to Luna, creating the opportunity to take one low touch past Matt Cardone and into the back of the net.

ELP: Jose Aguinaga (Lucho Solignac), 47th minute: Fighting at the end line in a scramble for the ball, Lucho kicked the ball back over his head and in towards the center of the box. Matt Cardone at the near post could do nothing but watch as Aguinaga leapt through the air and headed the ball home for the club’s 100th goal.

NOTES:

– Midfielder Jose Aguinaga recorded his second goal of the season, marking the 100th club goal across all competitions just before the break in the first half.

– El Paso Locomotive claimed another win over San Antonio, the second in one week, to vault into first in the Copa Tejas standings and to keep hold of its six point lead at the top of the Mountain Division table.

– Following the win at Southwest University Park, Locomotive is now 17-games undefeated at home including playoffs.

– Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his third clean sheet of the season behind two saves to help secure the full three points at home.

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs San Antonio FC

Date: August 4, 2021

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 90F and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 2 0 2

San Antonio FC 0 0 0

ELP – Diego Luna (Dylan Mares), 29’

ELP – Jose Aguinaga (Lucho Solignac), 45’+2



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Yuma, Mechack Jerome, Macca King (Matt Bahner, 65’), Nick Ross, Jose Aguinaga (Bryam Rebellon, 65’), Richie Ryan, Diego Luna (Sebastian Velasquez, 72’), Lucho Solignac (Andrew Fox, 80’), Dylan Mares (Aaron Gomez, 65’)

Subs not used: Ben Beury, Leandro Carrijo

Las Vegas Lights FC (4-2-3-1): Matt Cardone, Mathieu Deplagne, Connor Maloney, Sam Gleadle (Chris Lema, 84’), Liam Doyle, Emil Cuello, Jasser Khmiri (Marcus Epps, 45’), Mohammed Abu, Cameron Lindley, Jose Gallegos, Nathan (Justin Dhillon, 57’)

Subs not used: Jose Carlos Mercado, Leo Torres, Joaquin Varela

Stats Summary: ELP | SA

Shots: 9 | 8

Shots on Goal: 4 | 2

Saves: 2 | 2

Corner Kicks: 5 | 9

Fouls: 13 | 15

Offside: 2 | 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SA – Mathieu Deplagne (Caution), 12’

ELP – Macca King (Caution), 37’

ELP – Jose Aguinaga (Caution), 44’

SA – Connor Maloney (Caution), 56’

ELP – Mechack Jerome (Caution),68’

ELP – Bryam Rebellon (Caution), 70’

ELP – Bryam Rebellon (2nd Caution, Ejection), 77’