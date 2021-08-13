Locomotive rolls into Saturday’s match at NM United with 8-game unbeaten streak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will hit the road to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday night for a matchup against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park. Locomotive is unbeaten in their last eight matches.

After going unbeaten through the entire month of July, Locomotive (11-1-4) is coming off back-to-back wins to start the month of August, including their last time out in an impressive 3-0 win over Austin Bold FC on Saturday. With the win, El Paso has put themselves atop the USL Championship with 37 points. They currently have a nine-point lead in the Western Conference Mountain Division.

While Locomotive has moved to the pinnacle spot of the league, the lack of games from United with results around the table has seen the New Mexico team fall from third to sixth place in the Mountain Division.

Typically you can throw records out the window when Locomotive and United get together. However, El Paso is unbeaten against New Mexico in their last six matches, including playoffs. Locomotive is 1-0-2 against United this season, including a scoreless draw in their last meeting in Albuquerque. After the match, Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry voiced his displeasure on the field condition at Isotopes Park. This time around, Lowry’s lads will be ready.

“Set pieces will be a big deal on that field because beautiful play might not happen. You have to rely on set pieces,” said Lowry. “I think that’s a big reason why New Mexico does so well on set pieces — they probably have to focus more on them because their field doesn’t allow them to score different goals. We have to make sure we defend set pieces well, have a few things up our sleeve as well and make sure the guys can execute in those moments.”

“It’s certainly nothing we’ll be using as an excuse leading into the game, and no matter what happens in the game, we won’t be drawing upon that,” Locomotive defender Andrew Fox added. “We know the conditions, so we’re big enough and grown up enough to prepare properly for that.”

The overall series in the Derby del Camino Real stands at 2-2-5 all-time. Kickoff at Isotopes Park is at 7:30 p.m. MT and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC at New Mexico United – Sat., August 14, 2021

· Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m. MT;

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #NMvELP on Twitter

· Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)