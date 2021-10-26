Locomotive playoff match switched to Friday, November 5; Change avoids conflict with UTSA-UTEP matchup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday that their first playoff match of 2021 at Southwest University Park has been rescheduled for Friday, November 5 with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. MT.

Club officials share that, in the wake of the change in UTEP’s game time on November 6, this change avoids both teams playing simultaneously.

“On the heels of the national broadcast on ESPN Deportes of Locomotive’s home victory over Oklahoma City this past Sunday, El Paso is about to host another momentous weekend of sports…MountainStar’s long-held objective of improving the quality of life and elevating the profile of our region is the guiding light for all we do, so the decision to take advantage of the opportunity to make this change to accommodate both games was an easy one to make.” Alan Ledford, President of MountainStar Sports Group

The first weekend of November is set to be an important one for the city of El Paso and its professional and collegiate sports teams. El Paso Locomotive FC is scheduled to host a playoff match to kick off its third consecutive run for the USL Championship title while the UTEP Miners have enjoyed a very positive start to their 2021 campaign and they have an opportunity to showcase El Paso on a national scale in a televised game on ESPN2 on Saturday evening, November 6th.

In an effort to avoid both teams playing simultaneously and to maximize the potential to highlight El Paso and its sports teams, El Paso Locomotive has moved its first playoff match of the 2021 USL Championship season to Friday, November 5th.

“El Paso has a fervent and passionate fan base who deserve an opportunity to see two of the best teams the city has to offer…By moving the game to Friday, we allow our community to attend both games and cheer on each team in person in that first November weekend.” Andrew Forrest, Locomotive General Manager, Business Operations.

El Paso Locomotive will host the fourth-place finisher in the Pacific Division at Southwest University Park as it kicks off another historic run towards the USL Championship final. Los Locos has hosted three playoff games in its first two postseason appearances, advancing deeper into the playoffs after each match. Locomotive is currently on a 25-game home unbeaten streak and is eager to use that advantage in the playoffs and extend the streak further.

Club officials add that tickets are still available for the November 5th game and potential playoff matches on November 13, November 20, and November 28. Strip tickets are also available. Each strip contains one ticket to each of the possible four home playoff matches.

For more information on tickets call or text 915-235-GOAL or visit eplocomotivefc.com

