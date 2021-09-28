Locomotive looks to return to winning form at home against Real Monarchs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-8, 47 pts., MTN-1) will host Real Monarchs on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park for the second time this season.

Coming off a pair of draws, Locomotive will play Real Monarchs for the fourth and final time this season. Locomotive currently sits atop of the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division standings, while the Monarchs sit at the bottom of the division in seventh place. The two last met at the end of July where an early 1-0 Real Monarchs lead was undone in the second half with three unanswered goals by Aaron Gomez and Lucho Solignac. El Paso coming away with the 3-1 win.

Wednesday’s match will be the start of a brutal stretch for Locomotive, playing nine games in 30 days to close out the regular season.

“Nine games in 30 days, that’s a game every three days. To finish off the year like that, it’s difficult,” said Locomotive FC head coach Lowry. “We want to come out of it healthy, which means managing minutes, but we treat every game like a final and we’re prepared to go win it.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Throwback to our past two 𝙉𝙤𝙘𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚 𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙤𝙨 🥳



The tradition continues tomorrow night with a bandana giveaway (first 2,500 fans), Post-Match Fireworks, and $2 specials! Get your tickets at https://t.co/j1da4t3lwV#VamosLocos #VamosElPaso pic.twitter.com/gimmwTsuW7 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 29, 2021

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC vs Real Monarchs SLC – Wed., September 29, 2021

· Coverage Begins: 7:00 p.m. MT; Gates Open at 6:00 p.m. MT

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #ELPvSLC on Twitter

Luna named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Locomotive FC midfielder, Diego Luna, earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 23 following El Paso’s 2-2 draw against Austin Bold FC last Wednesday. This is Luna’s third time being featured on the Team of the Week shortlist.

Putting in 𝘥𝘢𝘻𝘻𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 displays ✨



The standout performers from Week 23 make up the @CleerAudio Team of the Week 👇 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) September 28, 2021

In Wednesday night’s contest against Copa Tejas rival, Austin Bold FC, Luna helped lead an attacking front that tallied his sixth goal of the season after some creative back-and-forth passing with Sebastian Velasquez. Luna’s goal was rifled from the top of the penalty area, across the goalkeeper, and into the back of the net in the 70th minute. The goal was one of two shots on target for the 18-year-old midfielder, who also had a hand in playmaking by creating three chances while completing 36 of his 41 passes.