Locomotive looks to put out the Lights for third straight win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC has gone nearly a full calendar year since losing a match at home and they don’t plan on doing so anytime soon. Las Vegas Lights FC will take their best shot at Southwest University Park on Saturday night against first place Locomotive.

El Paso (6-1-3, 21 points) is coming off back-to-back wins against New Mexico United and Real Monarchs. Los Locos will look to put out the Lights for their third straight win of the season.

“They [Lights] are a dangerous team, so, for us, it’s going to be about being disciplined and organized,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We want to control the game — like we have done — and use our quality and experience to go out and score a couple early goals. It’s the same way we did against Real Monarchs and finish up with a third and fourth goal. That’s going to be the goal going into this match, but it won’t be easy because they have quality.”

Las Vegas (4-7-1, 13 points) is in the midst of a two-match week and coming off a 2-1 loss against Sacramento Republic on Wednesday. They are 2-1 in their last three matches.

“Every game is tough and we expect a good game,” said Locomotive midfielder Nick Ross. “We are at home in front of our crowd and we want to keep our run going at home.”

With last week’s 3-1 win over Real Monarchs, El Paso jumped into a first place tie with Rio Grande Valley FC in the Western Conference Mountain Division. Locomotive currently has the goal differential advantage over the Toros, which puts them in the top spot. It’s a position they want to stay in.

“When you get to the summit, you have to stay there. That’s the hardest part,” said Lowry. “We have 22 games left to make sure we do that. There’s a lot of time, a lot of games to make sure we do that, but we’re just focused on making sure we stay there. That starts this Saturday against Las Vegas.”

Locomotive is ranked No. 1 in this week’s USL Championship power rankings and with each passing week, this club knows they are going to get everyone’s best shot.

“If you see the table, we are up there at the top,” said Locomotive forward Lucho Solignac. “Everyone comes here trying to beat us and be the team that beats the best team in the league.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

· Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m. MT; Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. MT

· Watch: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #ELPvLV on Twitter

· Additional Content: Official El Paso Locomotive FC App (iOS / Android)