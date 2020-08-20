Locomotive locals providing spark to El Paso

El Paso Locomotive FC vs the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Southwest University Park, Saturday, August 8, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC is hitting their stride in the USL Championship re-start. Los Locos have won their last two matches and are just two points back of New Mexico United for the top spot in Group C.

Locomotive’s roster is made up of 23 players from 13 different countries around the world. However, it has been the play of the four local players on this club that has provided a recent spark.

“When you can get three, four, or five guys with those backgrounds and those connections to the community — it adds an added sense of satisfaction when we do well,” said head coach Mark Lowry.

Locomotive has scored 10 goals this season. The likes of Josué Aarón Gómez (3 goals), Louis “Chapa” Herrera (2 goals), and Omar Salgado (1 goal) — all local players — have accounted for six of those goals.

“It just tells you that El Paso does have talent,” Herrera. “I mean, you have four players here on the squad and they’re all players that get a lot of minutes.”

All 4 El Paso boys saw some action in this weekend's match! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/7oeomJXQBs — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 10, 2020

“To come home and play for the professional team that exists in the city and contribute is a big deal for all of us and I’m sure it means a lot to the fans as well,” added Salgado.

El Paso will travel to Colorado Springs for Saturday’s match against Switchbacks FC. It is the same club they beat 4-2 two weeks ago when Herrera scored his first two professional goals of his career, which has ignited his teammates.

“It’s a great sense of pride, particularly for someone like Chapa [Herrera] who wasn’t even a professional soccer player before this team came to town,” said Lowry. “Aaron [Gomez] has had a career, Omar [Salgado] has had a career at other places, but Chapa was playing amateur league and working construction jobs here and there.”

His first professional goal, and he wanted another one to go along with it! Hear from the homegrown hero and Saturday's @EstrellaJalisco Estrella of the Match @__chapa20 ! pic.twitter.com/OwVexYdj8S — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 10, 2020

“Seeing Chapa [Herrera] score and knowing his story from where he came from — making it to a professional team and having him score goals is huge for us local guys and the city as well,” added Guillermo “Memo” Diaz, the fourth local player on this Locomotive roster.

Memo Diaz 🔥 Another El Paso Native who had his moment in the spotlight this past Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ETB68kJjMX — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 13, 2020

All four of the El Pasoans on this club understand the inspiration they are providing for those who will soon come after them.

“As a kid, growing up in El Paso, you always dreamed of being one of those guys,” said Salgado. “It’s definitely something positive for this city and for kids dreaming to become a professional athlete.”

For now, it is all about giving El Paso a championship — something they were just two wins shy of last season.