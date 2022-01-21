Locomotive FC inks English Defender Harry Brockbank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Bolton Wanderers team captain Harry Brockbank has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, club officials announced Friday, pending league and federation approval.

A Bolton, England native, Brockbank began his youth career in 2005 in the Bolton Wanderers Academy where he learned to play, eventually helping the U-23 team to a Professional Development League title in 2018.

Since then, Brockbank has recorded 36 appearances for the Wanderers, including a standout 18 appearances as captain in the 2020/2021 season that saw his hometown club promote into EFL League One.

“Harry [Brockbank] is exactly what we need…He is young, but he has also been the captain in Bolton for a long time. He has good leadership and great energy which we want to bring to this club but most of all he wants to be here. He wants to be part of this club and what we are trying to achieve. He is ambitious; he wants to do well here and see what other opportunities develop in other leagues. He wants to grow and become a better footballer and we want to help make him a better footballer.” John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director. “

As a versatile and ambitious defender, Brockbank has an ability to fill in any position throughout the defensive third, though naturally has played as right back throughout his career.

”I can’t wait to get him here and I know the players can’t wait for him to get here as well so we can keep building towards the season,” concluded Hutchinson.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Philipp Beigl

DEFENDERS (7): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Harry Brockbank, Andrew Fox, Nick Hinds, Martín Payares, Yuma

MIDFIELDERS (7): Eric Calvillo, Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Emmanuel Sonupé, Sebástian Velásquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

