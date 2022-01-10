Locomotive FC gets their goalie; Beigl signs for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced that the club had inked Goalkeeper Philipp Beigl for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Club officials share that Beigl fills a slot on Locomotive’s goalkeeping roster as the third new face for 2022.

“Beigl was a priority for us to compete for the number one position…Our goalkeeper coach, JC Garzon, had him in for training and liked him as a person and a footballer. Philipp has a good variety of experiences as a goalkeeper and one we hope will help our team throughout the season. We are all looking forward to welcoming Philipp and his family to El Paso.” John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director.

From Türkheim, Germany, the 29-year-old Beigl, comes to El Paso having played most recently with New Mexico United for the 2021 season, making one appearance and two saves.

Beigl began his career in the Bavarian premier league, Regionalliga Bayern, with the FC Memmingen Youth Academy. Throughout his youth career, Beigl played with Memmingen’s U-15 through U-19 rosters, totaling 87 appearances before signing with Bayernliga’s TSV Landberg in 2016.

Beigl made 57 appearances between 2016 and 2018 with Bayernliga before joining New Mexico United ahead of the 2020 season.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Philipp Beigl

DEFENDERS (5): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Martín Payares, Yuma

MIDFIELDERS (6): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Emmanuel Sonupé, Sebástian Velásquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 set to be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for their 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

