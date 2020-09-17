Locomotive FC’s Sept. 26 match at NM United relocated to Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC — in conjunction with New Mexico United — announced on Thursday their September 26 away match will be relocated to Southwest University Park. The match was previously scheduled to be played in Albuquerque at Isotopes Park.

Kickoff from El Paso for the September 26 group match is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

“While we commiserate with the situation in New Mexico and their inability to host a home game in any format, we are very excited to host United for an unprecedented fourth time in one season. This is another opportunity for both teams to continue to jockey for playoff positioning and entertain both fanbases with what has become one of the most passionate rivalries in the USL Championship”, said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest.

United has yet to play a home match this season due to strict quarantine orders from the governor in addition to other COVID-19 policies issued by the state. Despite playing all 12 of their matches on the road, United is in second place in Group C, one point back of Locomotive FC.