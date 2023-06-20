EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC defender Erik McCue earned a spot in the Starting XI of the USL Championship Team of the Week on Tuesday following two massive performances against Las Vegas Lights FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies

Against Las Vegas, McCue scored the game-winning goal and was the Locomotive player with the highest number of clearances (8) and interceptions (3) as well as going a perfect 3-for-3 in tackles.

McCue also made a crucial goal-line clearance to save El Paso’s lead heading into halftime against the Lights.

The 22-year-old would show up yet again against Tampa Bay, recording seven clearances and six duels won. He also had his first assist of the season on June 10 in a 2-2 draw vs. San Antonio FC.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 15

GK – Antony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.

D – Carter Manley, San Antonio FC

D – Erik McCue, El Paso Locomotive FC

D – Morey Doner, Monterey Bay F.C.

M – Alejandro Guido, San Diego Loyal SC

M – Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M – Justin Portillo, New Mexico United

M – Christian Sorto, Miami FC

F – Ben Morris, Detroit City FC

F – Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

F – Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

Bench – Luis Zamudio (OAK), Markus Nakkim (OC), Rhys Williams (DET), Anderson Asiedu (BHM), Taylor Davila (RGV), Connor