Locomotive FC’s Macca King named to USL Championship Team of the Week for third straight week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the third week in-a-row, after contributing yet another goal, El Paso Locomotive FC defender Macca King has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

King has been playing a major role for Los Locos from his right back position, contributing not only on defense, but in the attack as well. The Englishman has had a hand — or foot — in five of the last seven goals scored by Locomotive, whether it’s an assist, a second assist or finding the back of the net himself.

In last week’s 2-1 win over Real Monarchs, King provided what would be the game-winning goal, finding himself unmarked at the far post for Diego Luna’s corner. With one touch, he skipped the ball across the box and into the net for his second goal in an many weeks. While King has been active in the final third, he has not been sleeping on the backline. King won four of six duels while helping transition the ball with 39 of 47 passes completed, three tackles and three clearances.

The full list for the Week 9 USL Championship Team of the Week is below (Courtesy: USL Championship):

GK – CJ Cochran, OKC Energy FC: CJ Cochran recorded a seven-save shutout to help Energy FC earn its first victory of the 2021 season on Saturday night in a 1-0 win on the road against Memphis 901 FC.

D – Jonathan Gomez, Louisville City FC: Named to the United States’ preliminary Gold Cup roster on Friday, Jonathan Gomez recorded a goal and assist across LouCity’s two games in the week, completed 56 of 69 passes and made seven interceptions and 11 recoveries.

D – Macauley King, El Paso Locomotive FC: Macauley King continued his strong run of form with what proved to be the game-winning goal in El Paso’s 2-1 win against Real Monarchs SLC, while also completing 39 of 47 passes and winning 4 of 6 duels.

D – Austin Yearwood, New Mexico United: Now in his sixth professional season, Austin Yearwood scored his first goal in the pro ranks, won 7 of 9 duels and completed 58 of 67 passes as New Mexico earned a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC.

D – Mark Segbers, Memphis 901 FC: Mark Segbers made a crucial late-game save as an emergency goalkeeper for 901 FC against Atlanta United 2 to preserve the side’s 1-0 victory in its home opener at AutoZone Park.

M – Jeremy Rafanello, New York Red Bulls II: Jeremy Rafanello had two goals and one assist as well as five shots and three key passes as he led the Red Bulls II to a 3-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence last Wednesday night.

M – Michee Ngalina, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Michee Ngalina recorded two goals and one assist, had two key passes and completed 14 of 20 passes overall while completing six dribbles and winning 7 of 11 duels in the Switchbacks’ 4-2 win against Tacoma Defiance.

M – Jack Blake, San Diego Loyal SC: Jack Blake scored a pair of long-range goals, had two key passes and completed 24 of 32 passes overall to lead SD Loyal to a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night at Torero Stadium.

F – Hadji Barry, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Hadji Barry became the second player this season – and fifth all-time in the Championship’s regular season – to record at least one goal and three assists in a game as he led the Switchbacks to a 4-2 win against Tacoma Defiance.

F – Cameron Lancaster, Louisville City FC: Cameron Lancaster recorded three goals across two games as Louisville swept wins against Birmingham Legion FC and FC Tulsa while recording six shots and completing 14 of 18 passes overall.

F – Preston Judd, LA Galaxy II: Preston Judd recorded his first professional hat trick and the of the 2021 Championship regular season in a losing cause as Los Dos fell 4-3 to Las Vegas Lights FC last Wednesday night.

Bench: Bobby Edwards (IND), Fabien Garcia (ATX), Juan Cabezas (RGV), Daniel Edelman (NY), Russell Cicerone (PIT), Christian Torres (LV), Ronaldo Damus (OC)