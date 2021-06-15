Locomotive FC’s Luna, King named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Diego Luna and defender Macauley King celebrate Luna’s goal during the El Paso Locomotive FC vs Indy Eleven match at Southwest University Park, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas — After a two-game week that saw Locomotive come away with a 2-0 win over Eastern Conference foe Indy Eleven and a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Macca King and Diego Luna have been selected for the USL Championship’s Team of the Week for Week 8.

For Macca it is his second straight appearance in the Starting XI for Team of the Week, earning this week’s nod after a stellar performance against Indy Eleven on Wednesday. Playing a major role in Nick Ross’ goal with the cross that took a touch off Lucho’s head in the first half. Macca officially put his stamp on the game with the pass to Diego Luna that set the 17-year-old up with his goal to cement the 2-0 win. With a goal and assist to his name while completing 61 of 75 passes, three of which were key passes, Macca is deserving of the team of the week nod.



Luna earns his first career nod to the Team of the Week, following an exceptional Wednesday performance that saw the young midfielder record his second goal in as many games. A midfield visionary, Luna completed 48 of 53 passes, five of which were key passes for a chance towards goal and winning 100% of his tackles. Lluna continues to prove he is deserving to be at this level at such a young age and now has the Team of the Week nod to show for it.



The Championship’s Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.



The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 8 is listed below:

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 8

GK – Ben Lundt, Phoenix Rising FC: Ben Lundt recorded an eight-save shutout for Rising FC, making some vital stops to keep the side ahead before it pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Tacoma Defiance on Saturday night.

D – Joaquin Varela, San Antonio FC: Joaquin Varela scored an early goal for the visitors and then helped SAFC earn a 1-1 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field making six clearances, winning 5 of 7 duels and winning two tackles.

D – Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: Sean Totsch won 5 of 5 tackles, 7 of 10 duels and made seven recoveries while completing 81 of 86 passes and almost found the net in attack, hitting the woodwork with a header in LouCity’s 3-0 win against Memphis 901 FC.

D – Macauley King, El Paso Locomotive FC: Macauley King earned a second consecutive selection after a strong two-game week that saw him record one goal and one assist, complete 61 of 75 passes and record three key passes overall and make eight recoveries.

M – Milan Iloski, Real Monarchs SLC: Milan Iloski scored both goals for the Monarchs in their 2-0 win against Sacramento Republic FC, his first in the professional ranks, and had seven shots overall in the contest.

M – Alejandro Guido, San Diego Loyal SC: Alejandro Guido came off the bench with SD Loyal down a goal to the LA Galaxy II with 22 minutes to go and helped turn the game around, scoring a long-range goal before providing a beautiful assist on Miguel Berry’s late winner.

M – Diego Luna, El Paso Locomotive FC: Diego Luna recorded his second goal of the season to lead Locomotive FC’s 2-0 win against Indy Eleven on Wednesday night, and over two games completed 48 of 53 passes, had five key passes and won 2 of 2 tackles.

M – Jake Areman, Charlotte Independence: Jake Areman had one assist and two key passes while completing 51 of 59 passes overall, completing 6 of 6 dribbles and winning 9 of 11 duels in the Independence’s 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic.

F – Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC: Solomon Asante scored the opening two goals in Phoenix’s 3-0 win against Tacoma Defiance with both shots coming from well outside the penalty area, and also recorded five shots and two key passes while completing 23 of 33 passes overall.

F – Enoch Mushagalusa, Sporting Kansas City II: Enoch Mushagalusa scored his first two goals in the professional ranks, had six shots overall and completed six dribbles in SKC II’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday night.

F – JJ Williams, Birmingham Legion FC: JJ Williams recorded a late game-winner for his first goal of the season to add to an assist on Neco Brett’s early finish and had four-headed clearances defensively in Legion FC’s 2-1 win at OKC Energy FC.

Bench: Trey Muse (SD), Wesley Charpie (LOU), Bryce Duke (LV), Wan Kuzain (RGV), Ronaldo Damus (OC) Santi Moar (PHX), Sebastian Guenzatti (TBR)