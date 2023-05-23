EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Liam Rose earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week for the first time in his Locomotive career after his heroics last Saturday clinched a comeback 2-1 win over Birmingham Legion FC.

His game-winning goal, a powerful shot from outside the box that flew past the Legion goalkeeper, was his first for Locomotive and helped Locomotive set a new club record for consecutive games won (6), as well as pushing the club’s unbeaten run to eight matches (7W, 1D).

Rose also contributed to the team’s strong defensive display, recording three interceptions and going 2-for-2 in tackles.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 11

GK – Nathan Steinwascher, Detroit City FC

D – Burke Fahling, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D – Aaron Guillen, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D – Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

M – Charlie Dennis, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M – Aaron Molloy, Memphis 901 FC

M – Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M – Jeremy Kelly, Memphis 901 FC

F – Edward Kizza, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F – Nighte Pickering, Memphis 901 FC

F – Keko, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench: Connor Sparrow (TBR), Arturo Ordonez (PIT), Ryan Spaulding (TBR), Sergio Rivas (NM), Kenardo Forbes (PIT), Liam Rose (ELP), Chris Wehan (NM)

El Paso is off until June 3, when it travels to Albuquerque to face rival New Mexico United. Locomotive FC enters its bye week in second place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference.