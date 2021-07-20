Locomotive FC’s Eder Borelli named to USL Championship Team of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC has won three straight matches and for the second consecutive week, defender Eder Borelli has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Borelli’s inclusion on the shortlist continues the trend of Locomotive players earning the weekly accolade.

In last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC, Borelli held his own defensively winning six out of ten duels and completing 46 out of 55 passes. However, it was his second half cross into the box for Aaron Gomez who headed home the match’s only goal that put him in play to be recognized by the league on Tuesday.

“It makes me proud — but not only for me — for the staff, for all the players and everyone,” said Borelli. “I am there because we got a win last week. This is for everyone.”

The Championship’s Team of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made of representatives from each media market in the USL Championship.

“I thought he was a top performer for us on Saturday,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “When you watch the game back and through the game he’s got the energy and he just doesn’t stop. He does his job defensively, but he finds a way to complement us in the attacking third.”

The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 13 is listed below:

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 13

GK – Matt Cardone, San Antonio FC: Matt Cardone recorded eight saves, including seven on shots from inside the penalty area, to help San Antonio hold on for a 3-2 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

D – Jonathan Gomez, Louisville City FC: Jonathan Gomez recorded two assists, had five key passes overall and completed 31 of 34 passes to help LouCity claim a 3-1 victory against OKC Energy FC on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

D – Joe Farrell, Phoenix Rising FC: Joe Farrell recorded an assist off a set piece and was strong on the back line, winning 5 of 6 duels and 3 of 3 aerial duels while making two interceptions and completing 44 of 52 passes in Phoenix’s 5-0 win against the LA Galaxy II.

D – Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United: Kalen Ryden scored the opening goal in New Mexico’s 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery and made six clearances, won 7 of 10 duels and completed 64 of 76 passes in a strong all-around performance.

D – Eder Borelli, El Paso Locomotive FC: Eder Borelli recorded one assist, had three key passes and completed 46 of 55 passes overall while winning 6 of 10 duels defensively in El Paso’s 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night.

M – Hiroki Kurimoto, OKC Energy FC: Hiroki Kurimoto added a game-winning goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to an earlier assist to lead Energy FC to its first victory against FC Tulsa since 2018 while also completing 42 of 47 passes and recording five key passes on Saturday night.

M – Juan Carlos Azocar, Rio Grande Valley FC: Juan Carlos Azocar scored the opening goal in the Toros’ 2-0 victory against Orange County SC on Saturday and then played a fine game throughout, completing 29 of 30 passes and five key passes for the visitors at Championship Soccer Stadium.

M – Danny Griffin, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Danny Griffin had a big game in the center of midfield for the Hounds in their 1-0 win against Loudoun United FC, winning 8 of 13 duels and 4 of 5 tackles while also making 15 recoveries and six interceptions.

F – Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC: The two-time Championship MVP became the third player this season to notch one goal and three assists in a single game and completed 17 of 21 passes overall to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 5-0 victory against the LA Galaxy II on Saturday night at Wild Horse Pass.

F – Tucker Bone, Sacramento Republic FC: Tucker Bone scored both goals, recorded four shots and two key passes while completing 12 of 15 passes overall to lead Sacramento to a 2-1 victory on the road against Las Vegas on Wednesday night to snap a nine-game winless streak.

F – Nathan Fogaca, San Antonio FC: The Brazilian scored a pair of goals and had seven shots overall and also completed 15 of 16 passes and completed 2 of 2 dribbles as San Antonio broke a seven-game winless streak with a 3-2 win against Colorado Springs on Saturday afternoon.

Bench: Tyler Deric (RGV), James Musa (PHX), Callum Montgomery (SD), Luis Felipe Fernandes (SAC), Juan Pablo Torres (ATX), Zeiko Lewis (CHS), Ariel Martinez (MIA)