Locomotive FC’s controversial no goal taken off scoreboard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC might have been outplayed by San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, but a controversial no goal most definitely changed the momentum of the match. San Antonio would go on to win by a final of 3-1.

The no goal came in the first half when El Paso’s Sebastian Contreras’ right foot found the back of the net. Forward Omar Salgado also celebrated the goal and upon further review, deflected the ball into the back of the net. Locomotive celebrated for roughly 90 seconds before the goal was taken off the scoreboard. Salgado was offside.

Here is @Omaresalgado's disallowed goal in the first half of tonight's El Paso Locomotive FC game. Salgado was deemed offside, but the flag never appeared to go up. Officials took the goal off the board. Tough to tell from this angle. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/J0cLvC1TiW — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 18, 2019

The controversary is not whether or not Salgado was offside. No flag went up, meaning the call on the field was originally a goal. It was not until the officials got together that is was deemed a no goal.

The videoboard operator showed a replay as part of the celebration and Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry has a theory on why the officials changed the call.

“I believe, and this is not allowed, I believe the referee saw it on the video screen. That’s what I think. I don’t know for sure, but that’s not allowed,” said Lowry. “A decision is a decision and rules are rules. We were looking back to kickoff. Everyone is back in our own half and then it felt like ten minutes later, we’re wondering what’s going on.”

Salgado echoed that sentiment in a tweet that was later deleted.

KTSM 9 Sports reached out to the USL for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Locomotive FC will host Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso, currently in sixth place in the Western Conference, will look to get back in the win column for the first time since June 15. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.