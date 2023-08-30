EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Eric Calvillo has been named to El Salvador’s 23-man roster for its upcoming 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League matches on Sept. 7 and 10, against Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.

Calvillo has eight appearances with La Selecta and could make his first appearance for his country since a 2-2 draw against Grenada last June in the 2022/23 CNL.

The 25-year-old has played the most minutes of any player on the field (excluding the goalkeeper) this season for Locomotive, recording two goals and two assists in 2,063 minutes of regular season action. Calvillo also leads the team in passing (1,215 passes) and has a passing accuracy of 88.9 percent.

CALLED 🆙



Eric Calvillo has been named to @LaSelecta_SLV roster for the upcoming @CNationsLeague matches! Read more ⬇️



Felicidades, Eric 🙌 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 30, 2023

The 23/24 CNL will be the third edition of the international competition contested by the Senior Men’s National Teams of the members of Concacaf, the regional governing body of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Per Concacaf, the competition’s format has been revamped, beginning this year, to include more direct elimination matches that will qualify teams to continental summer competitions. This includes the qualification route for Concacaf’s six competing teams in the CONMEBOL 2024 Copa America, set to be held in the United States.

The 23/24 CNL will continue to be played in a three-League format (A, B, and C), with the region’s 41 men’s senior national teams distributed into the Leagues according to the results of the 22/23 CNL. El Salvador will compete in League A, which has expanded to include 16 teams (up from 12), and a new quarterfinal round.

For group stage play, the 12 lowest-ranked League A national teams will be split into two groups of six teams, with each team playing a total of four games (two at home and two away). After group stage play, each group’s first and second-place finishers (four teams in total) will advance to the CNL quarterfinals, where they will join the four top-ranked League A national teams, which are Mexico, the U.S., Costa Rica and Canada.

League A’s new Quarterfinal round will be played in a home-and-away format, with the aggregate score winners in each quarterfinal matchup advancing to the CNL Finals. Specifically for the 23/24 CNL, the quarterfinal winners will qualify for the 2024 Copa America.

EL SALVADOR MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Guatemala vs El Salvador

Thursday, September 7 @ 8 p.m. MT

Estadio Mateo Flores (Guatemala City, Guatemala)

El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago

Sunday, September 10 @ 8 p.m. MT

Estadio Jorge “El Mágico” González (San Salvador, El Salvador)