Locomotive FC’s Borelli, Solignac named to USL Championship Team of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC was once again highlighted in the USL Championship Team of the Week shortlist with defender Eder Borelli and forward Lucho Solignac being selected for Week 12 of the 2021 season.

Locomotive beat Real Monarchs 3-1 at Zions Bank Stadium last week. Borelli recorded an assist in Solignac’s opening goal nine minutes into the match. Borelli also put on a defensive clinic, winning seven of nine duels and completing 42 of 50 basses, ultimately limiting the Monarchs to only four shots on goal. Solignac added to his goal with an assist of his own in the win.

“All of our players are playing really good,” said Borelli. “We are winning and that helps when it comes to being recognized for Team of the Week.”

Last week, midfielder Dylan Mares was named to the Team of the Week while also being honored as the Player of the Week.

“I think the consistency is because we have a good base and a good core of guys. We always have guys that will be better one week to the next in games,” said Solignac. “It happened to Diego, to Yuma and I just think it’s a credit to the hard work we put in during the week.”

The full list for the USL Championship’s Team of the Week for Week 12 is below:

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 12

GK – Kyle Morton, Memphis 901 FC: Kyle Morton recorded an eight-save shutout as Memphis took a 1-0 victory against Central Division-leader Birmingham Legion FC in its first road victory at BBVA Field in its history.

D – Tony Leone, Las Vegas Lights FC: Tony Leone’s first goal for Lights FC proved the winner as the side rallied for a 2-1 win against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night, and the center back also won 9 of 10 duels, 6 of 6 aerial duels and completed 50 of 57 passes.

D – Eder Borelli, El Paso Locomotive FC: Eder Borelli recorded one assist and three key passes in Locomotive FC’s 3-1 victory against Real Monarchs SLC on Friday night and won 7 of 9 duels while completing 42 of 50 passes overall.

D – Nathan Smith, Orange County SC: Nathan Smith helped Orange County record a pair of shutouts against Tacoma Defiance and Sacramento Republic FC, while against Sacramento he notched one assist, two key passes and completed 66 of 73 passes overall.

M – Isidro Martinez, New Mexico United: Isidro Martinez sparked New Mexico after coming on as a second-half substitute with half-an-hour to go, recording the assist on both of United’s late goals and notching six key passes overall in a 3-1 win against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

M – Daniel Crisostomo, Las Vegas Lights FC: Daniel Crisostomo scored the opening goal in Las Vegas’ 2-1 comeback victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night and had two key passes while completing 49 of 54 passes overall in the win.

M – Chris Wehan, Orange County SC: Chris Wehan led OCSC to its third victory against Sacramento Republic FC this season with a goal and assist in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Heart Health Park while also completing 24 of 27 passes and recording three key passes overall.

M – Christiano Francois, Miami FC: Christiano Francois recorded a goal and assist, had three key passes while completing 16 of 20 passes overall, and completed three dribbles and made four recoveries in Miami’s 4-1 win against Loudoun United FC on Sunday.

F – Rodrigo da Costa, FC Tulsa: Rodrigo da Costa continued his strong run of form with a goal and assist in Tulsa’s 3-2 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday while also recording five key passes and winning 5 of 9 duels.

F – Omar Sowe, New York Red Bulls II: Omar Sowe recorded two goals and one assist across two games while also notching five key passes as the Red Bulls II took victory against the Charlotte Independence and drew with Hartford Athletic over the week.

F – Luis Solignac, El Paso Locomotive FC: Luis Solignac recorded a goal and assist to lead El Paso’s attack in a 3-1 victory against Real Monarchs SLC on Friday night, had three key passes overall, and also won both of his aerial duels on the night.

Bench: Eric Dick (IND), Mohamed Traore (LV), Jordan Scarlett (TBR), Thomas Janjigian (HFD), Marcelo Palomino (CLT), Ariel Martinez (MIA), Dane Kelly (CLT)