EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Benny Diaz has been nominated for USL Championship’s Fans’ Choice Save of the Week –Week 17.

Fans can vote for Diaz on USL Championship’s website here, as well as on Twitter, Instagram Stories and the USL App. The poll will close at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, July 7.

Big time games, big time saves! pic.twitter.com/HWdTCZXHpo — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) July 2, 2023

On a full stretch dive, Diaz got his fingertips on the long-range ball as it rocketed towards goal. The ball ricocheted off the post and was cleared by defender Eder Borelli before New Mexico could take advantage.

Diaz and Locomotive FC will be back in action on Saturday, July 8, on the road at Monterey Bay FC.