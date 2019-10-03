Locomotive FC win third straight match in dramatic fashion

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Striker Jerome Kiesewetter scored in stoppage time on Wednesday evening, netting El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-1 win over Fresno FC.

The victory was El Paso’s third in a row and is the second straight match they’ve won thanks to a goal in stoppage time. This time, it was their leading scorer’s turn to be the hero, thanks to a great set-up from a pair of his teammates.

“I saw Omar (Salgado), he had a good cross to (James) Kiffe, he took a good shot, the keeper let it bounce and it was a striker goal, just off my knee and in,” Kiesewetter said. “It gives us a push; it shows our mentality that we’ll never give up and that we always can believe we can win and score. It’s good for us, a third win in a row and it helps us for the playoffs.”

The victory and the three points that come with it moved El Paso into eighth place in USL Championship’s Western Conference with 45 points, with just four matches remaining. Locomotive FC are just one point back of fourth place and are making a push for the playoffs in their inaugural season.

After a scoreless first half, El Paso drew first blood in the 53rd minute on Chiro N’Toko’s first goal of the season. 13 minutes later, Fresno FC got even on a rocket of a free kick by Juan Pablo Caffa in the 66th minute. It remained 1-1 until Kiesewetter’s winner two minutes into stoppage time.

It’s a quick turnaround for El Paso; they’ll travel to face Reno 1863 Saturday at 7 p.m., looking to extend their winning streak and keep climbing the standings.