EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Locomotive FC and the rest of the USL Championship soccer teams are suspending play, at least for the next 30 days.

The league announced the decision Thursday morning with a statement on Twitter.

USL Championship Temporarily Suspends Play pic.twitter.com/lUwfXvnIbl — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 12, 2020

The move is in line with what other major sports leagues are doing as the coronavirus is forcing everyone to be careful.