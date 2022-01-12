Locomotive FC unveils 2022 USL Championship schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC, in tandem with the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The 34-game slate features 17 home matches, 17 matches on the road, beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and all matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

Locomotive will play each team in the Western Conference twice with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC being the lone exception. El Paso will play Colorado Springs three times (twice at home, once away) during the 2022 regular season. The remaining nine matches will be played against inter-conference opponents, including two-time USL Championship title-winners Louisville City FC, 2021 USL Championship finalist Tampa Bay Rowdies, and expansion side Detroit City FC.

El Paso is scheduled to kickoff its 2022 season on the road against Sacramento Republic SC on March 12. Locomotive’s home opener at Southwest University Park will come on March 19 against New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Full Schedule:

A – Sat., March 12 – Sacramento Republic FC

H – Sat., March 19 – New Mexico United

H – Wed., March 23 – Las Vegas Lights FC

A – Sun., April 3 – San Diego Loyal SC

H – Sat., April 9 – Monterey Bay FC

A – Sat., April 16 – San Antonio FC

H – Sat., April 23 – Oakland Roots SC

A – Sat., April 30 – Loudoun United FC

H – Wed., May 4 – FC Tulsa

H – Sat., May 7 – LA Galaxy II

A – Sat., May 14 – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

H – Wed., May 18 – Sacramento Republic FC

A – Sat., May 21 – Orange County SC

A – Fri., May 27 – Las Vegas Lights FC

H – Sat., June 4 – Hartford Athletic

A – Sat., June 11 – Phoenix Rising FC

A – Sat., June 18 – Detroit City FC

H – Sat., June 25 – New York Red Bulls II

A – Wed., June 29 – Rio Grande Valley FC

A – Sat., July 2 – Atlanta United II

H – Sat., July 9 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

A – Sat., July 16 – Oakland Roots SC

H – Sat., July 23 – San Antonio FC

H – Sat., July 30 – Louisville City FC

A – Sat., August 6 – Monterey Bay FC

A – Fri., August 12 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

H – Sat., August 20 – San Diego Loyal SC

H – Sat., August 27 – Phoenix Rising FC

A – Fri., September 2 – New Mexico United

H – Wed., September 7 – Rio Grande Valley FC

A – Sun., September 18 – LA Galaxy II

A – Wed., September 28 – Tampa Bay Rowdies

H – Wed., October 5 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

H – Sat., October 8 – Orange County SC

(A: Away H: Home)

Schedule Breakdown:

Number of Games by Month:

March (3), April (5), May (6), June (5), July (5), August (4), September (4), October (2)

Home Games by Month:

March (2), April (2), May (3), June (2), July (3), August (2), September (1), October (2)

Away Games by Month:

March (1), April (3), May (3), June (3), July (2), August (2), September (3)

Home Games by Day:

Wednesday (5), Saturday (12)

Away Games by Day:

Sunday (2), Wednesday (2), Friday (3), Saturday (10)

