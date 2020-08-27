Locomotive FC, United relocate Sept. 5 match to Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC — in conjunction with New Mexico United — announced on Thursday their September 5 away match will be relocated to Southwest University Park. The match was previously scheduled to be played in Albuquerque at Isotopes Park.

Kickoff from El Paso for the September 5 group match is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

“We are happy to serve as the site for this match with New Mexico United while they are unable to play in their home venue,” said El Paso Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. “This is a unique opportunity to have an additional home game and play in front of our incredible fans and we are happy to welcome the United back to El Paso and host this match.”

United has yet to play a home match this season due to strict quarantine orders from the governor in addition to other COVID-19 policies issued by the state. Despite playing on nine of their matches on the road, United is in first place in Group C, seven points up on Locomotive FC.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to host this match in New Mexico, we will continue to do everything in our power to assist the governor in her efforts to keep New Mexicans safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said New Mexico United CEO and Owner Peter Trevisani. “We are grateful to El Paso Locomotive for their flexibility and hospitality.”

As it stands, Locomotive FC is filling Southwest University Park to 11% capacity, roughly 800 fans beginning on Saturday for their match against Real Monarchs SLC. Locomotive FC officials tell KTSM tickets for the Sept. 5 match against United will be distributed amongst season ticket holders and those who are on the team’s ticket waiting list.