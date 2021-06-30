Locomotive FC unbeaten streak snapped by Rio Grande Valley FC, 3-2

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) — The last remaining unbeaten team in the USL Championship is unbeaten no more. El Paso Locomotive FC losing their first game of the season, 3-2, on the road against Rio Grande Valley FC at H-E-B Park on Wednesday.

After a 30-minute weather delay, the Toros (6-3-2, 20 points) got off to a fast start and would strike first in the fifth minute with a goal from Carter Manley who was wide open at the center of the box for an easy goal. Locomotive (4-1-3, 15 points) would level the score in the 31st minute off a freekick taken by Dylan Mares and deflected into the back of the net by Jose Aguinaga, his first goal of the season.

RGV FC would open the second half on the front foot pressuring the Locomotive defense, ultimately leading to Wan Kuzain picking up a goal off a deflection in the box. Toros would extend its lead on a counterattack that opened up the goal for Rodrigo Lopez in the 73rd minute.

Lucho Solignac would add a goal for El Paso in the 83rd minute, but it was too little too late. The loss ends El Paso’s 18-game unbeaten streak (regular season) that dates back to August of 2020.

The undefeated streak comes to an end at a stellar 18-games. We'll be back on Saturday at home with @NewMexicoUTD! #RGVvELP #VamosLocos pic.twitter.com/3LyGNqhjRY — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) July 1, 2021

UP NEXT: Locomotive, currently in second place in the Western Conference Western Division, will host New Mexico United (4-4-2, 14 points) on Saturday at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Locomotive Lowdown (Courtesy: EP Locomotive FC)

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RGV: Carter Manley (Rodrigo Lopez), 5th minute: Playing off a short corner, Lopez sent a cross into the middle of the box where a failed offside trap left Carter Manley wide open for an easy shot on goal which he converted for an early lead.

ELP: Jose Aguinaga (Dylan Mares), 31st minute: Earning a freekick from about 25-yards out, Mares rifled a shot in towards goal. At the top of the box, Aguinaga expertly stepped into the path, deflecting the shot just slightly to the right and out of the reach of RGV goalkeeper Tyler Deric to secure the equalizer just past the half-hour mark.

RGV: Wan Kuzain, 61st minute: As Macca King put his body in the way to stop a shot, the ball took a deflection and in towards the center of the goal into the path of Kuzain. Kuzain took one touch to send it into the back of the net.

RGV: Rodrigo Lopez (Juan Azocar), 73rd minute: Breaking away on the counter Azocar ran the ball down the right side, bringing in the attack before Locomotive numbers could get back. He sent the low cross over to Lopez who took one shot to the far post, adding to the RGV lead.

ELP: Lucho Solignac (Leandro Carrijo), 82nd minute: Picking up the ball at the top of the 18-yard line, Carrijo put the ball in toward the middle with a cheeky backheel into the path of Lucho, who took one touch to outmaneuver a defender and open space for a crack on goal to convert.

NOTES:

– Midfielder Jose Aguinaga adds his name to the Locomotive goal-scoring list, finding his first club goal with a smart deflection in the 31st minute.

– Midfielder Dylan Mares moves to tied for second-place in Locomotive club standings for assists in the regular season, with his sixth club assist.

– After 18-games undefeated, carrying a streak that dates back to August 2020, Locomotive suffered a loss in the regular season, falling 2-3 to a strong Rio Grande Valley FC side.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Rio Grande Valley FC

Date: June 30, 2021

Venue: H-E-B Park; Edinburg, Texas

Weather: 86F; Partly Cloudy

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 1 2

Rio Grande Valley FC 1 2 3

RGV – Carter Manley (Rodrigo Lopez), 5’

ELP – Jose Aguinaga (Dylan Mares), 31’

RGV – Wan Kuzain, 61’

RGV – Rodrigo Lopez (Juan Azocar), 73’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Leandro Carrijo), 82’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Matt Bahner, Yuma (Mechack Jerome, 45’), Macca King (Ricardo Zacarias, 77’), Nick Ross, Chapa Herrera (Lucho Solignac, 69’), Jose Aguinaga (Richie Ryan, 69’), Diego Luna, Dylan Mares (Leandro Carrijo, 80’), Aaron Gomez

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Aidan Apodaca

Rio Grande Valley (4-4-2): Tyler Deric; Roberto Alburquerque, Carter Manley, Adrian Vera, Erik Pimentel, Juan Cabezas, Rodrigo Lopez (James Murphy, 74’), Camden Riley, Ronald Cerritos (Juan Azocar, 63’), Wan Kuzain, Christian Sorto (Vicente Sanchez, 71’)

Subs not used: Josue Soto, John Sanchez, Baboucarr Njie, Colin Miller

Stats Summary: ELP | RGV

Shots: 10 | 12

Shots on Goal: 3 | 4

Saves: 2 | 1

Corner Kicks: 2 | 8

Fouls: 8 | 13

Offside: 0 | 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Diego Luna (Caution), 77’

RGV – Adrian Vera (Caution), 87’

RGV – Wan Kuzain (Caution), 90’+3