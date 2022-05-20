EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC takes on the defending USL Championship Title-Winners, Orange County SC (3-3-3, 12 pts., West-10) at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, May 21. Kickoff from Irvine, California is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Saturday night will see El Paso Locomotive (5-6-1, 16 pts., West-6) finish out a tight schedule filled with quick turnarounds. The two three-week matches left the El Paso Locomotive playing six games within a 21-day span. The Locos have made the most of their tight schedule, coming away with four wins and one loss and will look to walk away with three points in the sixth game.

Most recently, Locomotive continued it’s hot run of form, downing Sacramento Republic FC on a 1-0 victory to leap into playoff positioning. Now with the Locomotive fortunes seeming to be looking up, the club will travel to California.

The Locos have traveled to Championship Soccer Stadium for the last three meetings with Orange County. The two sides split the points on a 2-2 draw and 0-0 draw in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In 2019, Orange County claimed the full points in California off a 2-0 win.

As the two sides enter their fourth straight match in the Golden State, Locomotive will be eager to build off its league-best 25 goals and claim the full three points. Meanwhile, Orange County is building up momentum earning two of its three wins in its last three games to right the ship on its title-defending year.

El Paso parted ways with midfielder Harry Brockbank on Friday. Brockbank scored two goals in 11 matches in 2022 with the club.