EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC agreed to a transfer deal with Hungary’s Vasas SC for defender Bence Pavkovics, the club announced Wednesday.

Per club policy, details of the transfer were not disclosed. Pavkovics is a native of Hungary and now returns to his home country.

However, the details of the transfer are peculiar, because Pavkovics signed a contract extension with Locomotive FC that would’ve kept him in El Paso through the 2024 season back in early July.

Oh wow. Pretty surprising move as Bence Pavkovics gets transferred back to a club in his native Hungary. Had arguably been Locomotive FC’s best defender this season https://t.co/jInqswpEDl — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 10, 2023

It’s unclear at this time what led to the quick change of plans for Pavkovics.

Arguably El Paso’s best defender during the 2023 season, the Hungarian defender recorded 21 starts in as many appearances, playing a total of 1,890 minutes during the 2023 campaign.

Mired in an eight match winless streak, El Paso will head to the Valley of the Sun to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night.