Locomotive FC tops Real Monarchs 1-0 for second straight victory

HERRIMAN, UTAH (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC waited 280 days for Saturday night.

Taking on Real Monarchs SLC for the first time since the eventual USL Championship winners knocked them out of the playoffs last November, 2-1 in the Wester Conference Final, El Paso exacted a measure of revenge in a 1-0 win over Monarchs at the same place their season ended 9 months ago.

Locomotive FC (3-2-2, 11 points in Group C) felt out the game in the first half, but picked up steam early in the second half, taking the lead for good in the 50th minute on Nick Ross’ first goal of 2020. Ross made a great run into the 18-yard box, where Josue Aaron Gomez found him for the easy finish in front of goal.

Chapa ➡️ Gomez ➡️ Ross ➡️ 🥅 pic.twitter.com/lD5OIJTnNI — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 16, 2020

From that point, El Paso’s defense took over, slowly putting the game to rest and handing El Paso its second clean sheet victory of the season. Real Monarchs (1-1-3, 4 points in Group C) had a couple decent chances in both halves, but were unable to put them away.

The victory was El Paso’s second straight and first win away from Southwest University Park in 2020. It also widened the gap between Locomotive FC and Monarchs for second and third place. El Paso’s 11 points is just two behind current Group C leader, New Mexico United (4-1-2, 13 points). The top two teams from each group advance to the USL playoffs.

FINAL: @eplocomotivefc gets the 1-0 win over Real Monarchs. Nick Ross scored the winner in the 50th minute to give the Locos their 2nd straight win.



It's El Paso's first road win of 2020 & gets revenge over Monarchs from last year's Western Conference Final.



Group C standings: pic.twitter.com/B3gS0D8LaJ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 16, 2020

Locomotive FC will be on the road again next Saturday at Colorado Springs Switchbacks. El Paso dismantled Colorado Springs, 4-2, on Aug. 8 at Southwest University Park. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. MT, as El Paso looks for a third win in a row.