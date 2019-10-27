Locomotive FC tops Fresno 3-2 in playoff match, to host Sacramento in semifinals

FRESNO, CA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC came back to beat Fresno 3-2 in the USL Western Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday night, advancing to the semifinals in a game that will be played at Southwest University Park next Saturday. El Paso will host Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. MDT.
“That’s for you [El Paso],” said head coach Mark Lowry. “Playoffs are tough. Every game is essentially a final. That wasn’t just a win tonight. That was coming home to give the El Paso community a playoff game and not just a play-in round, it’s a semifinal playoff game. It’s going to be a great occasion and that one was for you guys [El Paso].”
Locomotive FC led Fresno 1-0 at halftime with a goal from Josue Aaron Gomez in the 19th minute.
Fresno would score twice in the first ten minutes of the second half, putting El Paso down 2-1.
James Kiffe would get the equalizer in the 76th minute and then it was Sebastian Velasquez finding the back of the net off a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to give the Locos the 3-2 lead. It would ultimately be the game-winner.
Sacramento upset Reno earlier on Saturday to advance to the semifinals, giving El Paso a home playoff match in their inaugural season as the No. 6 seed. Locomotive FC swept the regular season series against Republic FC.
KTSM 9 Sports will provide full, in-depth coverage leading up to and on Saturday’s home playoff match at Southwest University Park. Tickets are on sale now.