Locomotive FC tops Fresno 3-2 in playoff match, to host Sacramento in semifinals

FRESNO, CA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC came back to beat Fresno 3-2 in the USL Western Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday night, advancing to the semifinals in a game that will be played at Southwest University Park next Saturday. El Paso will host Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

OH WHAT A NIGHT!

Next Saturday we are hosting the next round of the @USLChampionship Playoffs!

Be here and be a part of history in El Paso, get your tickets NOW https://t.co/W4MP3gVAzz pic.twitter.com/Dc6Tu2EPR3 — ✖️El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 27, 2019

“That’s for you [El Paso],” said head coach Mark Lowry. “Playoffs are tough. Every game is essentially a final. That wasn’t just a win tonight. That was coming home to give the El Paso community a playoff game and not just a play-in round, it’s a semifinal playoff game. It’s going to be a great occasion and that one was for you guys [El Paso].”

Locomotive FC led Fresno 1-0 at halftime with a goal from Josue Aaron Gomez in the 19th minute.

Fresno would score twice in the first ten minutes of the second half, putting El Paso down 2-1.

James Kiffe would get the equalizer in the 76th minute and then it was Sebastian Velasquez finding the back of the net off a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to give the Locos the 3-2 lead. It would ultimately be the game-winner.

SEEEEEBBBBBBAAAAAAAAA.@TiaN_Futbol gives @eplocomotivefc the 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute on the PK in Fresno. pic.twitter.com/yt1G22IXcn — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 27, 2019

Sacramento upset Reno earlier on Saturday to advance to the semifinals, giving El Paso a home playoff match in their inaugural season as the No. 6 seed. Locomotive FC swept the regular season series against Republic FC.

KTSM 9 Sports will provide full, in-depth coverage leading up to and on Saturday’s home playoff match at Southwest University Park. Tickets are on sale now.