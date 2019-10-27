Locomotive FC tops Fresno 3-2 in playoff match, to host Sacramento in semifinals

Locomotive FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, CA (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC came back to beat Fresno 3-2 in the USL Western Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday night, advancing to the semifinals in a game that will be played at Southwest University Park next Saturday. El Paso will host Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

“That’s for you [El Paso],” said head coach Mark Lowry. “Playoffs are tough. Every game is essentially a final. That wasn’t just a win tonight. That was coming home to give the El Paso community a playoff game and not just a play-in round, it’s a semifinal playoff game. It’s going to be a great occasion and that one was for you guys [El Paso].”

Locomotive FC led Fresno 1-0 at halftime with a goal from Josue Aaron Gomez in the 19th minute.

Fresno would score twice in the first ten minutes of the second half, putting El Paso down 2-1.

James Kiffe would get the equalizer in the 76th minute and then it was Sebastian Velasquez finding the back of the net off a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to give the Locos the 3-2 lead. It would ultimately be the game-winner.

Sacramento upset Reno earlier on Saturday to advance to the semifinals, giving El Paso a home playoff match in their inaugural season as the No. 6 seed. Locomotive FC swept the regular season series against Republic FC.

KTSM 9 Sports will provide full, in-depth coverage leading up to and on Saturday’s home playoff match at Southwest University Park. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports