Locomotive FC top Tacoma 2-0 on #ElPasoStrong Night

El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Tacoma Defiance 2-0 on Saturday night for its first win since June 15, a fitting finish to El Paso Strong Night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive FC honored the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting all evening long. The team wore jerseys with “El Paso Strong” patches and will do so for the duration of the season; El Paso Strong flags were given to the first 1,500 fans in attendance; The EP Fusion youth soccer team was honored at the match; and a 22-second moment of silence was held for the victim, along with a few other items.

Some pregame scenes from the SWUP on @eplocomotivefc’s #ElPasoStrong night. Guys warmed up in those shirts; EP Fusion soccer team is here; they’ve passed out EP Strong flags; and the flags from each country of the 22 victims are hanging on the Santa Fe Bridge. pic.twitter.com/WYUEnWIsYc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 18, 2019

Edson Partida got the scoring started in the 32nd minute on a wonder goal, a bicycle kick that found the back of the net and gave Locomotive FC a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Defender Chiro N’toko received a red card midway through the second half. Playing down a man, El Paso upped its lead to 2-0 on a 70th minute goal by El Paso native Omar Salgado. It was a fitting ending to El Paso Strong night.

Next up for Locomotive FC is a trip to Rio Grande Valley on August 24.