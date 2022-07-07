EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC is finally getting some help on the back line.

Sources confirmed to KTSM on Thursday night that the club will sign defender Miles Lyons from the Barcelona Residency Academy, the same place that they found former star, Diego Luna.

Lyons has already been in training sessions with the club this week, but won’t be available to play in Saturday’s home match vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

El Paso has been in search of a right defender for the last few weeks after Chapa Herrera went down with a torn ACL and a myriad of other players didn’t work out at that position. Head coach John Hutchinson hinted at Tuesday’s training session that the signing of a new defender could be coming and Lyons is the man for the job.

“Right back has become a bit of a blackhole for us, we’ve had five players play it this season,” said Hutchinson. “We are looking to bring someone in, one or two players. We had a young trialist in from around America (Lyons) and he looked fantastic and we might still look to bring another right back in.”

Lyons will add to El Paso’s depth at defender and though he’s played mostly at left back, Locomotive can use him at both corner defender positions.

Locomotive FC will host Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Southwest University Park.