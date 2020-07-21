Locomotive FC to play without fans in stands vs. New Mexico United on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will continue to play their home matches without fans, at least on Friday night when they host New Mexico United for the second time in as many weeks. Locomotive FC has played their first two matches of the USL Championship re-start without fans.

Club officials citing ongoing developments surrounding COVID-19 locally and statewide. The club will continue to monitor the situation and remain in constant communication with health officials as the club moves forward with future home matches this season.

El Paso will play two home matches in the month of August, the next being Aug. 8 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Locomotive FC will play three matches at Southwest University Park in the month of September.

Locomotive FC is currently in first place in ‘Group C’ with five points at 1-0-2. El Paso is one point up on New Mexico and Colorado Springs with Real Monarchs SLC four points behind Locomotive in the standings.

Friday’s match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.